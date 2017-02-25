After last year’s edition of the Oscars, social media went abuzz with #OscarsSoWhite campaign, accusing the Academy of being favourable to white people. Thankfully, the authorities responsible for the biggest awards in cinema took note and made their voters a little more diverse. The results are there for all to see, and this year’s nominees prove that black lives indeed do matter. Not only are their black nominees like Denzel Washington, Ruth Negga, Mahershala Ali, Viola Davis and Octavia Spencer, but there are films based on the lives of black people that have been nominated.

Let’s take a look at them.

Fences

A film about relationships, Fences stars Denzel Washington in the lead role as Troy Maxson, a former Negro league baseball player who works as a garbage collector. The film sees Washington have a strained relationship with his wife and son, and rightfully earns him a Best Actor nomination. The film also receives nominations for Best Picture, Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Viola Davis) and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Loving

Loving is about an interracial relationship that struggles to survive in a society that is against such relationships. Later, the duo’s love for each other sees the laws change. The film earns Ruth Negga, who plays the role of Mildred Loving earn a nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

Moonlight

Moonlight is about a young black man trying to find his way in life despite all the difficulties that he is face with, including poverty and a mother who is also a drug-addict. The film is one of the favorites at this year’s Oscars and has bagged eight nominations including ones for Best Picture and Best Director.

Hidden Figures

Hidden Figures is about three gifted scientists who have to struggle at NASA due to their race. It is based on a non-fiction book called Hidden Figures by Margot Lee Shetterley. The film has earned itself three nominations including ones for Best Picture and Best Actress In A Supporting Role (Octavia Spencer).