Just today, we woke up to the news of Eijaz Khan unable to find a house since he is a Muslim and has pets. Because he has dogs, he doesn’t get accommodation in houses owned by Muslims. On the other hand, people from other religions don’t want to give their house to since he is a Muslim. We hope that Eijaz finds a house soon, especially after the news has been published in one of India’s leading dailies. Someone, anyone, please help the man who just wants to take care of his pets.
He isn’t the only actor who loves his pets. Let’s take a look at some others who do.