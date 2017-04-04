Just today, we woke up to the news of Eijaz Khan unable to find a house since he is a Muslim and has pets. Because he has dogs, he doesn’t get accommodation in houses owned by Muslims. On the other hand, people from other religions don’t want to give their house to since he is a Muslim. We hope that Eijaz finds a house soon, especially after the news has been published in one of India’s leading dailies. Someone, anyone, please help the man who just wants to take care of his pets.

He isn’t the only actor who loves his pets. Let’s take a look at some others who do.

Siddharth Malhotra

Tongue out to #2msidiansoninsta from me n Nobu Johar A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@s1dofficial) on Jul 2, 2016 at 2:01pm PDT

Sunny Leone

My baby girl Lilu!! I love her so much! A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Feb 14, 2016 at 11:19pm PST

Shahid Kapoor

Varun Dhawan

When you don’t want to go to work #angel😍 A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on May 19, 2016 at 1:54am PDT

Kriti Sanon

Good morninggg❤️❤️ A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on Mar 19, 2017 at 9:19pm PDT