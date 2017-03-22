Had these Bollywood stars not been on the silver screens, they would have been working in swanky corporate offices. Yes, you read that right. These stars were actually engineers by qualification (or profession) before they dabbled into entertainment world and made a name for themselves in the industry.

So, here’s taking a look at some of our favourite Bollywood stars who, despite their academic background, chose to tread the Bollywood path.

Sushant Singh Rajput

Before turning into a TV heartthrob, Sushant Singh Rajput was pursuing Mechanical Engineering in Delhi. He eventually decided to follow his passion and move to Mumbai and then there was no looking back. Sushant garnered a lot of acclaim and won many hearts with his role in the television show Pavitra Rishta and then made a successful transition into Bollywood.

R Madhavan

Not many would know that the Tanu Weds Manu actor completed his graduation in electronics before dabbling into cinema. Apart from engineering, R Madhavan has also been awarded as the best NCC Cadet Maharashtra and who has also trained with the British Army, the Royal Navy and the Royal Air Force.

Fawad Khan

Before he became a household name with his TV Show Zindagi Gulzar Hai, Fawad Khan had aspirations to become an Aeronautical Engineer or a pilot. And all those who didn’t know, Fawad has a graduation degree in Telecom Engineering from the National University of Computer and emerging Sciences, Lahore.

Vicky Kaushal

The critically acclaimed actor is an Electronics and Telecommunications Engineer and had once, in an interview, revealed how his initial wish was to become an assistant director.

Kriti Sanon

She went on to win a Filmfare Award for her debut film but little do people know that Kriti Sanon is an Engineer who completed her B. Tech in Electronics and Communication from Jaypee Institute of Information Technology, Delhi.