Being a Jha myself, I have huge problems with Arjun Kapoor’s portrayal of Madhav Jha in Half Girlfriend. He has got the Bihari accent all wrong, and that’s a killer considering the character’s inability to speak fluent English is one of the main themes of the movie. Instead of him, we would have preferred a Bihari actor who could have done better justice to the role. Even actors who are not Biharis, have done better justice – and in this piece, we look at some people who did a far better job than Arjun.

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan totally rocked the Bhojpuri accent in PK. So much so, that even a Bihari actor would have been proud of the performance.

Ajay Devgan

One of Prakash Jha’s favourite actors, Ajay Devgan did full justice to being a Bihari in films like Gangaajal and Apaharan. We hope he does many more such films.

Sushant Singh Rajput

Even though MS Dhoni: The Untold Story was one of the worst biopics of all time, Sushant Singh Rajput was not to blame for it. He managed to pull off Dhoni’s Bihari accent with great subtlety and grace.

Alia Bhatt

One of the best performances of the young actresses’ career, Alia Bhatt’s performance in Udta Punjab is something that she can be proud long after her career as a leading actress is over. Her pitch perfect portrayal of a poor Bihari girl is something that quadrupled our respect for her.