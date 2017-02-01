Some Bollywood actors can stand the test of time and keep churning film after film until they retire, while others go through a rough patch in their careers and eventually drop off the radar. So here’s a list of some Bollywood actors who have done a phenomenal job and delivered some really great performances in films but have slowly and gradually disappeared from the silver screen. And we’re definitely rooting for their comeback, sooner or later.

Rahul Bose

Before actors such Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Irrfan Khan took Bollywood by storm, Rahul Bose was one of the rare actors who took up challenging roles and performed brilliantly, giving rise to the popularity of niche cinema. He was also one of the few who managed a successful transition into mainstream cinema. But these days, you don’t get to see much of him and he has gradually faded away from public memory. One of the most underappreciated gems of Hindi cinema, we definitely wish to see him on silver screen again.

Milind Soman

He stole a million hearts and raised temperatures after emerging from that box in Alisha Chinoy’s Made In India video. And now the former model is an inspiration to runners of all ages, who can put even the best of athletes to shame with his enduring stamina at 50. This fabulously fit man also tried his hand in films such as 16 December and others and was recently seen in a blink-and-miss appearance in Sanjay Leela Bhasali’s Bajirao Mastani. But we think the Ironman deserves meatier roles and we’d love to see him back on-screen.

Rahul Khanna

After his unforgettable role in Deepa Mehta’s Earth, Rahul Khanna has been missing from the industry. He did play supporting characters in Love Aaj Kal and Wake Up Sid among other films, but we definitely want to see the hunk in a lead role because he deserves more screen time.

Akshay Khanna

Being the versatile actor that he is, it’s sad that Akshay Khanna isn’t receiving meatier roles. The last we saw him was in the John Abraham-starrer Dishoom and before that in some painful flops such as Tees Maar Khan, Gali Gali Chor Hai, among others. A comeback is definitely required for this brilliant actor who floored us all with his performance in Dil Chahta Hai.

Siddharth

One actor we’re looking forward to watching on-screen is Siddharth who simply vanished after the success of Rang De Basanti. According to an interview he mentioned how he was busy building a career down south after which he’d return to Bollywood, but that hasn’t happened yet.

Images have been sourced from Facebook and Instagram