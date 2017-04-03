Last week, a non-bailable warrant was issued against former Bollywood actor Mamta Kulkarni at Thane sessions court in connection with the Rs 2000 crore drug haul.

And last year, the police busted a racket that was worth Rs 2000 crore at Avon Pharma Life Science Private Limited’s factory in Solapur after arresting two people with Ephedrine which was worth Rs 12 lakh. The warrant was issued after the police finally submitted evidence against Mamta Kulkarni comprising call records, Whatsapp messages and statements that have been recorded by the others accused in the case.

For all those who didn’t know, Bollywood and the underworld have a deep-rooted connection and there have been many instances when some of the biggest underworld dons have fallen for Bollywood’s leading ladies and ultimately married or co-habited with them. Mamta Kulkarni starred in a couple of hits before running off with Vikram Goswami (the co-accused who also has cases of money laundering and drug dealing) to live anonymously in Dubai.

And she’s not the only Bollywood actress who was lured by the bad boys of the underworld. Here’s taking a look at a few other Bollywood stars and starlets that fell for the larger than life persona of the underworld kingpins.

Monica Bedi

Their love story was so famous that the film Gangster was partly inspired by the duo. According to reports, Abu Salem may have been involved with a number of sirens from the industry, but with Monica Bedi it was different. The mafia don fell in love and went to the extent of threatening film producers and directors to cast her in their films. They lived together for many years until they were finally deported from Portugal.

Mandakini

Mandakini shot to fame with Raj Kapoor’s Ram Teri Ganga Maili but is remembered for her rumoured affair with Dawood Abraham. The D Company, which is renowned to have financed a lot of Bollywood films, was instrumental in influencing producers to cast her.

Anita Ayub

She was a beauty pageant contestant and is said to have been close to underworld don, Dawood Abraham. And there was a time when producer Javed Siddiqui, who refused to cast the Pakistani actress in a movie, was shot dead by Dawood’s people.

Sona

Haji Mastan took his fondness for yesteryears actress Madhubala to another level and married Bollywood starlet Sona, who famously resembled his favourite actress.

Some images have been sourced from Pinterest