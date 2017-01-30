In this day and age, being a public figure isn’t easy. There have been multiple instances when Bollywood celebrities become the target of vicious internet trolls whenever they voice their opinions on social media. But then, there have also been times when some celebrities decide to give them a taste of their own medicine and burn their trolls hard. 

So, here’s looking at a few celebs who internet trolls shouldn’t mess with, not even in their wildest dreams.

Richa Chadda

gd9d4a1tan81i5q7.D.0.Richa-Chadda-Masaan-Movie-Still

Last year, Richa Chadha was trolled for supporting Fawad Khan and recently too when she came out in support of ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhasali. But this ballsy woman gave them a piece of her mind. When a troll suggested that “hot scenes” aren’t a part of Indian culture, this was her epic reply.

Karan Johar

Karan-Johar

Karan Johar has been targeted by trolls for his sexual orientation, time and again. But this time, a troll went too far by suggesting he’s sleeping with Anurag Kashyap. Take a look.

And here’s his epic reply.  

Anurag Kashyap

anurag-7591

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has always been very vocal on Twitter and that showed with his recent retorts to trolls who supported the attack on filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Check out what he wrote to a twitter troll who said that Kashyap does not have the guts to call out on “Muslim terrorism”.

Shirish Kunder

oCj9YKOc

Shirish Kunder, who is known for his wit and sarcasm on social media, recently shredded a troll with his epic response when he was asked whether his children were Hindus or Muslims. Here’s what he had to say.

Rishi Kapoor

Rishi-Kapoor-Simi

Rishi Kapoor shot back when a troll decided to threaten Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Paudone on Twitter. This  is what the troll wrote:

And Rishi perfectly put the troll to his place.  