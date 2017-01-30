In this day and age, being a public figure isn’t easy. There have been multiple instances when Bollywood celebrities become the target of vicious internet trolls whenever they voice their opinions on social media. But then, there have also been times when some celebrities decide to give them a taste of their own medicine and burn their trolls hard.

So, here’s looking at a few celebs who internet trolls shouldn’t mess with, not even in their wildest dreams.

Richa Chadda

Last year, Richa Chadha was trolled for supporting Fawad Khan and recently too when she came out in support of ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhasali. But this ballsy woman gave them a piece of her mind. When a troll suggested that “hot scenes” aren’t a part of Indian culture, this was her epic reply.

Lemme send you a ticket to khajuraho.Listen,troll.I wanna have a discussion with ppl, not fictional characters with bad hair n spelling.ttyl https://t.co/dcxYhv2aq4 — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha_) January 28, 2017

Karan Johar

Karan Johar has been targeted by trolls for his sexual orientation, time and again. But this time, a troll went too far by suggesting he’s sleeping with Anurag Kashyap. Take a look.

@anuragkashyap72 hey buddy let me give u free advice “stop sleeping with @karanjohar “ — vikas pathak (@vkspathak) January 28, 2017

And here’s his epic reply.

Let me give you some better advice!! Start sleeping with someone!!! You frustrated Fuck!!!! https://t.co/r58q0anCqy — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 28, 2017

Anurag Kashyap

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has always been very vocal on Twitter and that showed with his recent retorts to trolls who supported the attack on filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Check out what he wrote to a twitter troll who said that Kashyap does not have the guts to call out on “Muslim terrorism”.

@DeshbhaktRaj Black Friday tere baap be banayi thi na, kiraye ke deshbhakt — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) January 27, 2017

Shirish Kunder

Shirish Kunder, who is known for his wit and sarcasm on social media, recently shredded a troll with his epic response when he was asked whether his children were Hindus or Muslims. Here’s what he had to say.

Depends on which festival is next. Last month, they were Christians. https://t.co/tvYl5n4ugX — Shirish Kunder (@ShirishKunder) January 3, 2017

Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor shot back when a troll decided to threaten Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Paudone on Twitter. This is what the troll wrote:

@deepikapadukone @priyankachopra @chintskap B’Wood this is just d beginning, there is more to come if you dont mend your ways. Jai Hind! — Nishant Jain (@jain_sweden) January 28, 2017

And Rishi perfectly put the troll to his place.

You need a kick up your crotch asswipe! Shut your bloody trap respect the women you address https://t.co/SrmTxUO9VE — Rishi Kapoor -“Book” (@chintskap) January 28, 2017