Have you ever wondered why there are so many director-actor duos in the industry who work together in multiple projects together? A number of actors in Bollywood have inspired directors in the process of filmmaking where a strong creative bond is built between the two (over the years), which is often translated on-screen effectively. So here’s taking a look at a few actor-director collaborations that have created sheer magic on-screen.

Karan Johar and Kajol

The two may not be in talking terms these days, but it’s hard to forget the successful collaborations between Kajol and Karan Johar in the past. Before things got complicated between them, Karan always made sure to cast Kajol in all his films, even if it was a special appearance.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Aishwarya Rai

Bhansali, till date, maintains that Aishwarya Rai is his muse. Whether it was Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam or Devdas, their collaboration has always been pure magic on-screen.

RGV and Urmila Matondkar

Arguably one of the most successful director-muse relationships, RGV and Urmila have worked together in a number of films such as Rangeela, Satya, Kaun, Ek Haseena Thi, Rangeela, Daud, Mast, Bhoot and Jungle. But this was before Antara Mali took over as Ramu’s new muse.

Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan

Not only are they a successful director-actor duo, KJo and SRK are also the greatest of friends in real life. And rumour has it that Karan will be casting Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor together in his next film, making it one of the most highly anticipated films since it will have two superstars sharing the same screen.

Vishal Bhardwaj and Tabu

Everyone knows Vishal Bhardwaj’s obsession with Tabu. He has cast her in a number of films such as Haider, Maqbool, Maachis among others and all those films have garnered a lot of critical appreciation. And she might be his lucky mascot too, since Rangoon bombed really bad at the box-office since Tabu was not a part of the venture.