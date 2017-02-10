With the release of Subhash Kapoor’s Jolly LLB 2, here’s taking a look at some successful Bollywood sequels that did great business at the box office.

Sarkar Raj

Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, this Indian political thriller was set in the world of Marathi politics and crime, the plot of which was loosely based on Balasaheb Thackeray’s life. Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, the film was a critical and commercial success.

Dhoom 2

This blockbuster hit starring Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra and Hrithik Roshan was well received by critics and audiences alike, becoming the highest grossing film of 2006. Hrithik Roshan plays a thief in the film with a penchant for stealing valuable artefacts while Abhishek and Uday try their level best to track him down.

Dedh Ishqiya

Naseeruddin Shah and Arshad Warsi reprised their fantastic roles in Dedh Ishqiya which also starred Madhuri Dixit and Huma Qureshi as their love interests. The story is about Khalujan and Babban (Naseeruddin Shah and Arshad Warsi) who are on the run and reach Majidabad palace. While Khalujan tries his level best to woo a wealthy widow, Babban and the widow’s assistant hatch a kidnapping plan.

Lage Raho Munna Bhai

This Rajkumar Hirani comedy-drama had us in splits with Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi’s bromance alongside their hilarious on-screen antics. A sequel to Munnabhai M.B.B.S, the film won widespread critical acclaim.