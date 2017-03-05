After tons of speculation last evening, Karan Johar finally confirmed this morning that he has now become a father to twins, Yash and Roohi Johar through surrogacy. He named his son after his late father Yash, while his daughter’s name Roohi is an anagram of his mother’s name Hiroo.

But he isn’t the only single parent in tinsel town. There are a number of Bollywood stars who are challenging stereotypes and managing all their responsibilities as single parents perfectly well. So here’s a list of some Bollywood stars who’re rocking it as single parents.

Sushmita Sen

My beautiful #heart n #soul ❤️️😊❤️😇💃🏻😍 the little things they do ALL THE TIME to make life special!!!👏👏👌❤️️😊 Thank you God for Renée n Alisah!!! Mmuuaah!!!! #moments #birthdayfun #cherished 😍😇😊 A photo posted by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) on Nov 18, 2016 at 4:17pm PST

Former Miss Universe and actress Sushmita Sen raised many eyebrows when she decided to adopt Renee, as a single woman, at the age of 25. During those times, it was not socially acceptable to obtain guardianship of a baby but not only did she challenge all those stereotypes, but also went on to adopt Alisah in 2010. More power to her!

Hrithik Roshan

This is just before he figured out my head makes for great drumming practice. #hispersonaljunglegym #atleastheisstillsmall A photo posted by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on Dec 19, 2016 at 4:02am PST

Hrithik Roshan should definitely be declared one of the best fathers in Bollywood because he surely knows how to give daddy goals to anyone on this planet. Hrithik and Sussanne parted ways nearly two years ago but none of that has deterred them from compromising on their responsibility as parents to Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

Tusshar Kapoor

Last year was a joyous occasion for Tusshar Kapoor who became a single father to a baby boy through surrogacy. And he’s also been beaming about how his son looks exactly like him. He stated in an interview how he was mentally ready to become a father but did not wish to adopt. So he chose the surrogacy path and has never been happier.

Karishma Kapoor

Rain Gazing 🌧 #withmyloves❤️ #octoberrains A photo posted by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Oct 4, 2016 at 5:39am PDT

Time and again Karishma Kapoor has proved that divorce is not an end to happiness or the little joys that life brings with it. She’s been raising two children single-handedly and rocking it at being a single parent.