We are excited about Holi and can’t wait to get our faces coloured, and go mental with our bunch of friends.

In our movies too Holi has always been a big deal, and there are a lot of songs dedicated for this occasion. From Amitabh Bachchan’s Rang Barse in Silsila, Holi Ke Din in Sholay, to Balam Pichkaari from Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewaani, all of us have our favourite Holi tracks. And Bollywood never seemed to get enough of this colour-and-bhaang filled festival. All the top stars were known for throwing lavish Holi parties – The Kapoors, the Bachchans and the Akhtar-Azmis leading the lot.

The Kapoors were known to throw grand Holi parties at RK Studios, hosted by the legendary Raj Kapoor himself. Everyone from the industry attended this celebration. The Bachchans are known for their hospitality and their elaborate Holi parties which get together their closest friends and family. The highlight of Bachchans’ 2004 bash was Shah Rukh Khan and Amar Singh patching up after their heated exchange during an awards ceremony. SRK has also played host for several of Holi parties at Mannat. Filmmaker Subhash Ghai used to bring the entire industry together at his Madh Island bungalow every year for Holi.

Unfortunately, most of the Bollywood families have stopped throwing these lavish parties, Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar are continuing a 40-year-long tradition that was initiated by Shabana’s late father, Kaifi Azmi. However, they were unable to throw a party in 2016 because they were travelling to US. However, given their tradition, we are hoping that they throw a grand bash this year, with all the top stars expected to be a part of the festivities.

You can never count out families like The Bachchans and The Kapoors either, but given their recent record we are not placing any bets.

Image courtesy: Rishi Kapoor’s Twitter Account/Shabana Azmi’s Twitter Account