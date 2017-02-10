Nana Patekar and Mahi Gill’s much-talked about romantic comedy, Wedding Anniversary, is going to release soon and this is the very first time the two share screen space together.

Directed by Sanjay S Jha, the film is about a couple who are set to celebrate their wedding anniversary in Goa. But there’s a twist in the tale. In a complete turn of events, the wife (Mahie Gill) finds herself with another man called Nagarjuna (Nana Patekar) instead of her husband. Surprisingly, Nana Patekar and Mahi Gill share an enviable chemistry that makes it one film to watch out for.

Besides this film, Bollywood has had an illustrious history of unconventional pairings, some of which have shared some absolutely crackling chemistry. And so, here’s taking a look at a few.

Cheeni Kum

With an older man-younger woman combination where Amitabh Bachchan is actually six years older to Tabu’s father (which makes things awkward between the father in-law and the future son in-law), Cheeni Kum was definitely a breakthrough film. And the unconventional romantic pairing was quite refreshing, unlike the usual run-of-the-mill love stories that Bollywood usually serves us with.

Joggers Park

This beautiful and poignant film was about 30 year old Jenny and a much older (and married) former judge, who discover they’re in love with each other. Starring Victor Bannerjee and Perizaad Zorabian, this film was definitely a refreshing take on older-younger relationships.

Dedh Ishqiya

Backed by some great acting performances, Dedh Ishqiya was a visual treat for all cinema lovers. But what stole the show was Naseeruddin Shah’s pairing with Madhuri Dixit Nene.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

The much talked about chemistry between Ranbir and Aishwarya Rai was no fluke. They definitely managed to set the screens on fire in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Ek Main Aur Ek Tu

This film may have failed to make an impact among the audiences, but Ek Main Aur Ek Tu was definitely a breakthrough film that brought together Kareena Kapoor Khan and Imran Khan for one of the most unusual (and unrequited) love stories ever depicted on-screen.