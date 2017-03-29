We’ve all seen how Chetan Bhagat is very excited for the movie version of his book, Half Girlfriend and has been sharing every bit of information about the film on practically all social media platforms.

Totally engrossed in the game. @ShraddhaKapoor‘s exclusive still from #halfgirlfriend. Don’t miss the cool sporty hair-do! pic.twitter.com/0ZRdgS2U5g — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) March 27, 2017

Also, the first look of the film is finally out and both Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor have tweeted about it. Take a look.

The film has been directed by Mohit Suri and will release on the 19th of May this year. Since films based on Chetan Bhagat’s novels have fared well in the past, we’re quite sure this one too will break box-office records. But the fact here is, this novel wasn’t quite a hit among the literary type and faced quite a lot of brickbats for its shoddy writing and weak storyline. So on that note, here’s taking a look at other books that shouldn’t have been made into films.

50 Shades of Grey



This novel by E.L James was a bestseller, but then critics unanimously panned it as “mommy porn” for its vivid descriptions of explicit sex and erotic bondage and, of course, terrible writing. The films were even worse, and the producers must be nursing their wounds after their release.

One Night At The Call Centre



Another Chetan Bhagat book that shouldn’t have seen the light of day was One Night At The Call Centre. And the story revolved around a group of six call centre employees who’re dreaming of making it big and one fine day, receive a call that offered them a chance to turn their lives around.

Eat Pray Love



The book was about the author’s (Elizabeth Gilbert) trip around the world after her divorce in an attempt to rediscover her true self. All those who loved the book were definitely disappointed with the film starring Julia Roberts because of the film’s slow pace.

Twilight



Even though the books and the films were commercial successes, but that doesn’t justify the wafer-thin storyline about a vampire and werewolf who fall in love with the quiet protagonist. Moreover, we think that instead of the books and the films, the real-life romance of Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson grabbed more headlines.