After hours of sunshine, glamorous vibes, new films and sparkling dos at the Cote d’Azur, the 10-day gala at the 70th Cannes Film Festival came to an end with Ruben Östlund’s The Square taking home the most revered Palme d’Or.

The art-world satire from the Swedish filmmaker revolves around a museum director (played by Claes Bang) who is desperate to make a success of his gallery, and stages a new installation called “The Square” to promote it.

Presided over by Spanish film-maker Pedro Almodovar, the jury also adjudged Lynne Ramsay’s sex-traffic thriller You Were Never Really Here as the winner of two awards, including the joint best screenplay award and best actor to Joaquin Phoenix; the latter appeared shellshocked to win, and took to the stage wearing Converse sneakers.

Diane Kruger was declared the best actress for Faith Akin’s In The Fade, which wasn’t really liked by a lot of critics. In the movie, she plays a woman seeking revenge for her husband’s death in a terrorist bombing.

Sofia Coppola became only the second woman to win Cannes’ best director award (the first being Yuliya Solntseva in 1961 for the Russian film The Story of the Flaming Years) for Beguiled.

The Camera d’Or for best first film went to Jeune Femme, from French director Léonor Serraille, while the maker of the best short film, Qiu Yang, declared the award “fucking amazing”.

Full list of winner

Caméra d’Or (best first feature): Jeune Femme (Montparnasse-Bienvenüe) (dir: Léonor Serraille)

Best short film: A Gentle Night (dir: Qiu Yang)

Best screenplay: The Killing of a Sacred Deer (dir: Yorgos Lanthimos); You Were Never Really Here (dir: Lynne Ramsay)

Jury prize: Loveless (dir: Andrei Zvyagintsev)

Best actress: Diane Kruger, In the Fade (dir: Fatih Akin)

Best actor: Joaquin Phoenix, You Were Never Really Here (dir: Lynne Ramsay)

Best director: Sofia Coppola, The Beguiled

Grand Prix: 120 Beats per Minute (dir: Robin Campillo)

70th Anniversary prize: Nicole Kidman

Palme d’Or: The Square (dir: Ruben Östlund)