In India, being a Bollywood actor is one of the toughest things. But, it’s easier if you’re born in a film family. Yes, people accuse you of nepotism but that’s a small price to pay for a chance to do something so grand and creative. We don’t mind it so much as many actor kids (read: Ranbir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor) do turn out to be great actors. Moreover, the actor kids just won the birth draw which was not in their hands, so why blame them.

We are sure in the future this trend of actor kids becoming actors will follow. So we look at 5 celebrity kids we can’t wait to see on the big screen.

Aryan Khan

A photo posted by Aryan Khan (@___aryan___) on Dec 22, 2016 at 6:49am PST



Aryan Khan’s certainly got the looks, and from the look of things, he seems to be brought up by Shah Rukh Khan as a sincere, hard working individual. One thing that he’ll find tough to deal with is the huge expectation his son will have.

Suhana Khan

Happy Family They look amazing 💕💋😻 A photo posted by Suhana Khan FC (@suhana.khan) on Dec 9, 2016 at 8:45am PST



SRK had confessed that his daughter wanted to be in films, and we’re sure that with the huge standing the Khans have, she will have a grand debut. We’re excited to see what the theme of the movie will be and which star she’ll be paired against.

Jhanvi Kapoor

After Sonam, Arjun and Harshvardhan – the Anil Kapoor and Boney Kapoor family might just launch another one of their offsprings into Bollywood. That lucky person is none other than Jhanvi Kapoor, who has already shown her taste for fashion by posing in a Manish Malhotra designed outfit.

Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi

LDN🐬 A photo posted by Ibrahim Ali Khan (@iakpataudi) on Jan 29, 2017 at 7:35am PST



Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi’s got royal blood running through his veins, and his family’s achievements are well-known. With great actors like Saif Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore in family, he won’t be unfamiliar with the film world and there’ll be a lot of anticipation whenever his debut film releases.

Hrehaan Khan

My tough rubber band ray❤️ #gymnastinthehouse #watchoutspiderman A video posted by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr) on Mar 5, 2016 at 5:49am PST



Hrehaan Khan’s just 10 years old, and it might be too early to expect to see him on the big screen. But who knows, Hrithik Roshan appeared as a child actor once upon a time, so his son might follow suit. Years later though, it’ll be safe to hope for a Kaho Na Pyaar Hai style debut from him.