It’s no secret that the Bollywood PR machinery goes into overdrive every time celebrities turn philanthropists, social workers or even activists. But there still are a handful number of big names who do it for the cause and not the applause.

John Abraham

The Madras Cafe actor will never be the one to talk about his social endeavours, including even animal welfare. He also has his own brigade, ‘John’s Brigade’ for habitat, providing homes for the needy.

Shabana Azmi

A former Goodwill Ambassador of the UNPF, the elongated list of the veteran actress’ social work includes advocating the cause of slum dwellers, HIV awareness and much more.

Nafisa Ali

The former Human Rights Commission chief has done her bit to ensure equal rights for women. In addition, her work for natural disaster victims is more than commendable.

Rahul Bose

Already in awe of the former Rugby player? Here are more reasons – he is the founder of a parent organisation of about 51 charitable organisations and NGO clusters in Mumbai. His work also involves education drives for the underprivileged.

Nandita Das

A graduate in Social Work from Delhi School of social work, the actor-director has also campaigned for child survival and violence against women. She has also been an active detractor of discrimination based on skin colour.

Images: Pinterest