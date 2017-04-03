The news is out! The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) will now certify films online in a bid to ensure transparency in the entire process and this new system is in accordance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Digital India.

For all those who didn’t know, film producers had to submit their films physically at the CBFC office but with the new system in place “it would enable good governance, making the entire process transparent and efficient. The objective is to eliminate the need for human interface to the extent possible,” according to a statement released by the I&B Ministry.

This new process will eliminate middlemen and the status of each application would be visible online in the dashboard of the producer or the CBFC official. It will also help put an end to “rigging up of examination committees,” the ministry stated.

According to statistics, the Censor Board denied certification to at least 77 films in 2015-16 and this new process will definitely be a welcome change for all filmmakers and producers.