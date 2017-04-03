Insignia, at INOX Laserplex, Nariman Point will offer you a 7-star movie-watching experience that you’ll never forget. You’ll get the best leather seats, on-demand butler service, unprecedented picture quality (laser projection) and if that doesn’t impress you much, there’s a food menu especially curated by celebrity chef Vicky Ratnani. We went for a special screening of Naam Shabana last Thursday, and enjoyed every minute of the experience.

Speaking on the launch of the menu, Mr. Siddharth Jain, Director, INOX Group of Companies said, “It gives us immense pleasure to announce that we are India’s first multiplex chain to partner with a celebrity chef, Vicky Ratnani, to bring for our guests, a finely curated gourmet menu, freshly prepared. We hope to introduce this concept across all our Insignia properties pan India over the next 6 months.”

“In addition, being the first to adopt new technologies, we are proud to announce India’s first food and beverage ordering touch screen kiosk as well as the ability to order food on your seat directly from the INOX App,” he added.