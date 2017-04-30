Rana Daggubati is on fire in 2017. First, he came up with The Ghazi Attack. Now, he is a part of the second edition of Baahubali, probably India’s best period magnum opus ever.

Not only is Rana extremely fit, he also has great acting chops when it comes to doing action movies. So while everyone is going gaga over the film, we decide to take a look at his Instagram.

#biggermeanerstronger for Baahubali with my trainer KunalGir!! A post shared by Rana Daggubati (@ranadaggubati) on Oct 4, 2016 at 2:51am PDT

Obviously, you don’t want to mess with this guy. Even if you have five other guys in your gang.

Guess what I played sitting peacefully in my vanity van while shooting for them?#retrolook​ ​#NoWorryingWonlyPlaying https://t.co/fh05rQEjSD A post shared by Rana Daggubati (@ranadaggubati) on Aug 1, 2016 at 7:48am PDT

His style game is legendary. He has pulled off the retro look with a 10 out of 10 performance.

My IPL mood has begun… thank you @sunrisers @karthikk23 A post shared by Rana Daggubati (@ranadaggubati) on Apr 9, 2016 at 7:04am PDT

We’ll have to wait and see if SRH makes Rana happy this IPL. So far, they’ve performed well, but haven’t been without their share of goof-ups.

Going diving tonight 🙂 doing some crazy underwater action for #GHAZI A post shared by Rana Daggubati (@ranadaggubati) on Feb 22, 2016 at 11:22am PST

So, that’s how you do a mirror selfie.

My Diwali!! A post shared by Rana Daggubati (@ranadaggubati) on Nov 11, 2015 at 11:13am PST

Dare to lift it like Rana?

For my little Bruce A post shared by Rana Daggubati (@ranadaggubati) on Oct 15, 2015 at 2:18pm PDT

If you’re going to be friends with someone, be a friend like Rana.