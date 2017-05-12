KRK’s Twitter feed will leave you wondering whether the guy has a brain, but there are times when he can also make you laugh out loud with his silly theories. KRK first came to limelight with Deshdrohi, a movie that falls into the nonsense genre, much like MSG.

Take a look at some of his Twitter gems, that will either result in you being outraged, or smile with amusement.

Outrageous

His latest target is Parineeti Chopra, against whom he has made some seriously offensive remarks.

Parineeti Chopra was doing training for Sultan n still Anushka Sharma got the film means Pari didn’t play the game cleverly like Anushka. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 12, 2017

Then Parineeti decided to do #MPB with Maha Flop Ayushmann coz her X Maneesh is the producer of the film. U can’t be emotional in bollywood. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 12, 2017

Hilarious

I will pay ₹200 to each person who will Jhelo torture of #MeriPyaarBindu till the end. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 11, 2017

30% morning shows are cancelled of #MeriPyaariBindu because of no audience all over India. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 12, 2017

Abusive

Some #2RsRJ behave on Radio like they r biggest super stars in the world. Abe Chutiyon 2Rs Ki Naukri Patani Kab Chali Jaye Aukat Main Raho! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 11, 2017

Definitely, you don’t get a little less than 4 million followers for nothing.