We are extremely excited about the Oscars, and our team will be up at 5.30 am (India time) on 27th February, just to bring you live coverage of the event. One thing we are desperately hoping is for Jimmy Kimmel (who will play the host) to deliver an entertaining and funny performance. Looking back, we’ve had some great Oscar hosts and some not so great ones.

If like us, you can’t wait for Jimmy to do his thing on Monday morning (for us Indians), let us make the wait easier for you by looking at Oscar hosts from the last few years.

The Good – Ellen DeGeneres, Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman’s opening number at the Oscars 2009 was so good, that we think it deserved an award in itself. Spoofing all the best picture nominees from that year in a musical style, Jackman delivered a performance throbbing with passion, humour and romance just like a great film does. It’ll be difficult for Oscars to find a host as capable and talented as him.

Another hosting performance that had us clapping was Ellen DeGeneres’ humorous act in Oscars 2014. All her punches hit the money, and her comic timing is something most stand-up artists would give their arms and legs for. Another thing that stood out was the lovely selfie she took with the stars, which became the re-tweeted selfie in world history. Kimmel’s gotta be really, really good if he has to trump these two performances.

The Bad – Seth MacFarlane

While Seth MacFarlane’s comedy may have its takers, his jokes were certainly not appropriate for a stage as big as the Oscars. When he hosted the show in 2013, MacFarlane cracked several jokes including a song where he listed all the actresses whose boobs we saw along with the movies in which we saw them. Take a look at it yourself, and hope that Jimmy Kimmel has better sense than to repeat something similar.

The Ugly – James Franco and Anne Hathaway

While we have immense respect for James Franco and Anne Hathaway as actors, they did one of the shoddiest jobs when it comes to hosting. Neither of them seemed comfortable, with Franco appearing disinterested and Hathaway appearing too excited. Some people even accused Franco of being stoned while doing the hosting. All in all, the performance was a snoozefest with all the jokes falling flat and the hosts lacking any sort of camaraderie.