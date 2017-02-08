Here’s some good news for all Munna Bhai fans. Rajkumar Hirani, who is currently shooting for Sanjay Dutt’s biopic starring Ranbir Kapoor, has finally confirmed that he will start work on Munna Bhai 3 soon after.

Speaking about the third film in the franchise to a leading daily, the ace director stated, “I could’ve taken any of them and released another film, knowing people would watch it. But I don’t want to make a Munna Bhai which is not as good, if not better, than the previous two. I’m going to make just one more after which someone else can take the franchise forward and it has to be equally good.”

The Munna Bhai series, which includes Munna Bhai MBBS and Lage Raho Munna Bhai, were massive hits and Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi etched a special place in our hearts with the Munna and Circuit bromance. So on that note, here’s taking a look at some of the best bromances Bollywood has produced over the years.

Sholay

Does “Ye Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge” ring a bell? Of course, who can forget the utterly lovable Jai and Veeru, two small time crooks, who’re hired by Thakur to nab the notorious Gabbar Singh who has spread havoc in their small village. Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra as Jai and Veeru, this film definitely set serious bromance goals for all.

Andaz Apna Apna

Touted as the greatest bromantic movie of all time by most ‘90s kids, Andaz Apna Apna was about Amar and Prem, who belonged to middle class families, but who dreamed big. And they both are vying for the attention of a multi-millionaire’s daughter so that they become rich too. Starring Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, this hilarious comedy is one of the perfect examples of true bromance.

Dil Chahta Hai

Directed by Farhan Akhtar and starring Aamir Khan, Akshay Khanna and Saif Ali Khan, this coming-of-age tale is about three friends who grow distant over time but later reunite, setting some serious bromance goals for all cinema lovers.

Rang De Basanti

This film, starring Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Kunal Kapoor, R. Madhavan and Atul Kulkarni, was about patriotism and rebellion, but what was most impressive was the fact that all characters had each other’s backs in the film, and we’re sure most men wish they had a squad like theirs.

3 Idiots

The perfect film about male bonding, 3 idiots starring Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi was all about Farhan and Raju’s bonding and how they decide to look for their long-lost friend whose existence seems rather elusive.