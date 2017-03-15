Powerhouse performer Alia Bhatt turned 24 today and kicked off her birthday celebrations with a private party at her apartment where she was joined by, none other than, her rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra.

Alia, who is ruling the box-office charts with her recent release Badrinath Ki Dulhania, boasts of an enviable career graph, that too at such a young age. Since her debut in 2012, this versatile actress has taken up a number of challenging roles and has garnered a lot of acclaim for her choices, making her one of the most successful actors of today’s times.

And owing to her bubbly and chirpy persona, she has also managed to make a lot of friends in an industry, which usually thrives on competition. So here’s taking a look at how other Bollywood stars and celebrities are wishing her on her birthday.

Happy birthday fellow fish @aliaa08 !!! Keep killing it & may all your dreams keep coming true !!! Big squishy hug ❤ — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) March 15, 2017

Happy happy birthday my dearest @aliaa08 have an amazing year full of love and happiness. ❤ — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) March 15, 2017

You are phenomenal @aliaa08! Love and respect you. May you continue to break the norm and create a delicious storm. Happy birthday — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) March 15, 2017

Happiestt Birthday @aliaa08 !! Have a fabulous year & keep shining! ☺️ — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) March 15, 2017

Heres wishing the immensely talented @aliaa08 a very happy birthday! Vaidehi was fantastic in #BKD ! Have a superb year and stay blessed! — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivek_oberoi) March 15, 2017

Happy birthday @aliaa08 keep shining like the star you are. #kingaliaa — BADSHAH (@Its_Badshah) March 15, 2017

Happy burdayyyyy @aliaa08 shine on you gorgeous ball of awesome .. big kiss — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) March 15, 2017

You amaze me every time I watch you on screen. More power to you Rockstar.

Have a super birthday!!

@aliaa08 . — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) March 15, 2017

Shine on my sweetheart!!!! Happy birthday @aliaa08 ….your siblings are waiting to see you!!! Love you….❤️ pic.twitter.com/KiJyWQEAuG — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 15, 2017