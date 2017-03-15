Powerhouse performer Alia Bhatt turned 24 today and kicked off her birthday celebrations with a private party at her apartment where she was joined by, none other than, her rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra.

Alia, who is ruling the box-office charts with her recent release Badrinath Ki Dulhania, boasts of an enviable career graph, that too at such a young age. Since her debut in 2012, this versatile actress has taken up a number of challenging roles and has garnered a lot of acclaim for her choices, making her one of the most successful actors of today’s times.

And owing to her bubbly and chirpy persona, she has also managed to make a lot of friends in an industry, which usually thrives on competition. So here’s taking a look at how other Bollywood stars and celebrities are wishing her on her birthday.  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 