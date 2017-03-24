Happy Birthday Emraan Hashmi! The former serial kisser turns 38 today and on the occasion, Emraan Hashmi is off to Goa to spend some quality time with his family and friends.

Emraan Hashmi, who has a couple of brilliant performances to boast of in his Bollywood career, began with Footpath, a film produced by the Bhatt camp. He soon became their poster boy and gradually got typecast as the Serial Kisser since he was among the very few actors in Bollywood who had no inhibitions against on-screen kissing. He eventually broke away from the mould with his brilliant performance in Once Upon A Time In Mumbai and then the Dirty Picture where people took real notice of his acting credentials other than the steamy scenes he was always associated with.

Apart from his film career, Hashmi was also in the news when his baby son was diagnosed with cancer. This definitely took a toll on him and he had to put all his work on hold until his son recovered. Later on, he also penned a book about his deeply distressing journey in a book called The Kiss Of Life, where he discussed about the hardships they had to face during those turbulent times.

So on his birthday, here’s taking a look at some of Emraan Hashmi’s breakthrough performances and how he’s more than just Bollywood’s serial kisser.

Shanghai

He delivered a knockout punch in Shanghai where he mastered such a complicated role with panache. He plays a videographer who occasionally shoots porn in the film, which is about a group of heroes who embark on a journey to unravel the mystery behind a social activist’s death. And according to some of our leading Bollywood critics, Emraan nails the role which is definitely counted as one of his best performances to date.

Awarapan

Emraan Hashmi has always been one of those few Bollywood actors who have taken up unconventional roles and enacted them to perfection. In this film, Hashmi plays a mob hitman who is asked to keep an eye on the boss’ mistress but who ultimately falls for her. The twist in the tale arises when he realizes she is actually using him for her own freedom and thereafter, he is forced to choose his loyalties.

Gangster

One of his finest performances yet, Emraan Hashmi plays the other man in the life of Simran (Kangana Ranaut), who is already involved with a Gangster. Directed by the brilliant Anurag Basu, Emraan plays the role of the woman’s lover who is on a self destruction spree and how he brings back love into her lonely life.

The Dirty Picture

He shared screen space with some of the biggest stars of Bollywood in this one such as Vidya Balan and Naseeruddin Shah. But Emraan Hashmi definitely made his presence felt with critics lauding his performance and the absolutely mind-blowing chemistry he shared with Vidya Balan. The Dirty Picture was partly based on the life of Silk Smitha and the story was about a woman’s journey in films as an extra who gradually turns into a successful actress but then, infidelities become a greater part of her life.

Once Upon A Time in Mumbai

Emraan Hashmi drifted away from the Bhatt camp with Once Upon A Time In Mumbai and he actually did a very fine job in the film which was about two underworld gangsters who try and rule a city on their own terms.