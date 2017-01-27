Anil Kapoor’s son Harshvardhan has finally apologised to Diljit Dosanjh for his recent remarks on the Udta Punjab star winning the Filmfare Award for the Best Debut Actor this year.

Love you to sir, have lots of respect for you and your body of work sorry if I said anything that came out wrong @diljitdosanjh @AnilKapoor — Harshvardhan Kapoor (@HarshKapoor_) January 25, 2017

The Mirzya actor had earlier advocated that ‘debutant awards should be for people who are relatively new to films.’ ‘So if Leonardo Di Caprio wins an Oscar and then comes to do a Bollywood movie, he is a debutant which is not something I agree with,’ he had said.

Despite the apology, Harshvardhan has opened up the Pandora’s Box that has seen various other award-related controversies in India. Here’s a look at some of them.

SRK, Saif and Neil Nitin Mukesh

The Shah Rukh Khan-Saif Ali Khan duo might be one of the most popular pairings to host award functions, but not everyone loves them, especially Neil. When made fun of his name during an awards night in 2010, he responded bitterly to the Kal Ho Na Ho actors and even asked them to ‘shut up.’

Ashutosh Gowariker and Sajid Khan

Sajid Khan’s loudmouthery got him into trouble with the Lagaan director at an award show in 2009. While hosting, the former cracked jokes at the expense of various celebs, to which the latter took offense while receiving an award. A heated exchange on the stage followed and quite a furore was created.

Akshay Kumar walks out

The Khiladi has not been the recipient of many awards but keeps performing at various shows. But when he won the Most Popular Actor award at a show in 2009, he left the trophy on the podium and walked out of the venue. Later, it was said that Hrithik Roshan winning the Best Actor was the real reason for his reaction.

Black postpones National Awards

The National Awards have always invited controversy and Sanjay Leela Bhansali found himself in the middle of one in 2005, for Black. A petition alleged that the film was an adaptation of the 1962 English feature film The Miracle Worker and thus does not qualify for the awards. The awards were postponed by the Delhi High Court as a result and were announced two years later.

Jury fights over Oscar nominee

India’s entry to the Oscars, as on many occasions, caused another stir in 2015. The Marathi film Court was officially selected as the country’s nominee and caused jury member Rahul Rawail to question the selection committee’s chairman Amol Palekar publicly. The Film Federation of India had to later intervene and clarify the situation.