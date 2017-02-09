Bollywood’s great love affair with the West is well-known with a number of filmmakers choosing foreign locales to shoot their films. But did you know? Hollywood is equally obsessed with India and they’ve had a number of blockbuster hits that display the rich cultural heritage of the country. So we bring to you a list of some of the best Hollywood movies that were shot in India.

Lion

Dev Patel has recently been nominated for an Academy Award for his incredible performance in Lion. The film is about a five year old boy who gets lost on a train and travels miles away from his home and family in India. Living on his own in Kolkata, he is finally adopted by an Australian couple. But 25 years later, he sets out to find his long lost family with the help of Google Earth.

The Bourne Supremacy

Matt Damon plays Jason Bourne who returns to his old ways as an assassin after he is wrongly framed in a CIA operation. And for all those who haven’t seen the film, the filmmakers chose Goa as the setting for the action-packed thriller which captured the beauty of the state’s pristine beaches.

Holy Smoke

Starring Kate Winslet and Harvey Keital, this fantastic film directed by Jane Campion was about how Ruth (Kate Winslet) falls under the influence of a religious guru and her parents hire a deprogrammer (Keital) to break her out of the cult leader’s grip.

The Darjeeling Limited

This absolutely marvelous comedy-drama starring Owen Wilson, Adrien Brody and Schwartzman is about three brothers who set out on a train journey across India in an attempt to rediscover their lost bond. And the best part is that director Wes Anderson once stated how his inspiration was Satyajit Ray and a few documentaries that led him to make the film.

Eat Pray Love

This romantic comedy starring Julia Roberts was shot in parts of Delhi and Pataudi and the story revolves around the main protagonist whose perfect world comes to a standstill after she gets divorced. She then embarks on a spiritual journey across the world in an attempt to rediscover herself and lands up in an Indian ashram.