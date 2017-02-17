With Running Shaadi releasing today, let’s take a look at an interview we did with its lead actor Amit Sadh recently.

What is keeping you busy these days?

I am working on my show Breathe, for Amazon, finishing off the last bits of Sarkar and promotions for my upcoming movie, RunningShaadi.com, which releases this month. Apart from that, my daily routine keeps me busy enough – keeping fit, reading, upcoming projects and meetings.

What is your biggest achievement?

The courage I have to fight and pursue my dream.

What is your biggest regret?

I don’t have any regrets. Every experience that I have had in life, good or bad, has made me who I am now, which I am proud of. Had anything been different, I wouldn’t be who I am today.

What is the one skill every man should have?

Compassion and chivalry.

What is your dominant flaw?

I don’t like the word “flaw” because it has a negative connotation. I like to use “imperfection”, which I believe you should acknowledge, but look at the positive side to it and become a better person. Also, “flaws” or “imperfections” are based on someone’s opinion – there are no rules that say imperfections are always bad. It’s what you make of them.

What is the one thing you always desire?

To climb Mount Everest one day. Hopefully 2019 will be the year, and I am working towards it.

What are you always searching for?

New behaviours and mannerisms. I’m always observing with compassion. This helps me massively with traits and habits for characters and also it goes a long way in understanding people.

Describe a life-changing experience.

Working with Amitabh Bachchan. The devotion, love and understanding he has for our craft is something I am always working towards. Not only is he an incredible artist, he is an amazing human being. The way he is with people left me speechless. He has such love, care, compassion and grace and has touched the lives of so many people all over the world. I believe being a good human being goes hand in hand with being a good artist. If I can achieve even 1 per cent of that by the end of my life, I think I would have lived a successful life.

What is your favourite place on earth?

Mountains, especially the Himalayas.

What irritates you most about people?

Fake people.

Which word/phrase do you overuse the most?

I think it’s probably “amazing”.

If you could be a historical figure for a day, who would it be?

Bhagat Singh.

What are your fears?

To not be able to pay my rent on time. I’m a fearless guy. I believe fear is not real. There is always something dressed up as fear. You know how some people don’t chase their dreams because they’re scared that they might not succeed? It is the classic case of fear dressed up as “practicality”.

What is an overrated virtue, according to you?

Being “cool” or “fun”.

One film you wish you had been a part of?

Gladiator.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve received?

It was from a book titled Disappearance Of The Universe – #love more #forgive more.