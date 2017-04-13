Even though it is illegal, prostitution is still extremely prevalent in our country. Begum Jaan, a Vidya Balan starrer which is releasing tomorrow, is one of the few Indian films which have dared to explore such a sensitive topic. Let’s look at a few other films that have done the same.

Mandi



The movie has been directed by Shyam Benegal and is definitely the most critically acclaimed movie on this list. Watch Shabana Azmi give a performance of a lifetime.

Chandni Bar



This movie helped Madhur Bhandarkar make a career out of portraying our society’s dark truths cinematically. It was also one of the highlights of Tabu’s career as she won a National Award for her performance.

Chameli



One of Kareena Kapoor’s memorable movies, Chameli is another film about prostitution that should be on your watch list. Unfortunately, its director Anant Balani passed away before the film was shot, and Sudhir Mishra had to take over the reins and direct the film.

BA Pass



While most Indian films are about female prostitution, this one is about male prostitution. It stars Shilpa Shukla and Shadab Kamal, who have given memorable performances.