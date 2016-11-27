If you’re bored of what’s on the TV right now, then it’s time to switch these web series that are relatable, progressive and explore a variety of interesting topics such as cohabitation, urban relationships, women issues, cyber stalking and more.

Tripling

Co-written by web series poster boy Sumeet Vyas (“I am always looking for new characters and to live a new life“), this story is about three siblings who set out on a road trip to self-discovery.

Ladies room

Living up to its name, this web series is filmed in six loos and is a humourous take on relatable themes such pregnancy scares, dick pics on Tinder, altercations with fuck buddies and the like.

Bang Baaja Baaraat

This contemporary rom-com is about urban relationships, love and sex and the dialogues are penned by Sumeet Vyas, which makes it all the more interesting. This coming of age web series does not shy away from showing us the more risqué aspects of modern relationships and is definitely something you wouldn’t want to miss out on.

Girliyapa

This new venture by The Viral Fever has content that revolves around urban women and their issues, from encountering lecherous creeps to the plight of new-joiners at a workplace, and more. A must watch.

Darr Version 2

This upcoming dark and edgy five part series is a remake of Shah Rukh Khan’s famous Darr. The web series revolves around cyber stalking, invasion of privacy and how social media is in its most dangerous state currently.