This outstanding actress played the role of a blind activist and Kalki Koechlin’s lover in her debut film, Margarita With A Straw, and then went on to play Shah Rukh Khan’s assistant in Fan. And quite recently, she took us all by storm in the recently released Jolly LLB 2 where her brief, but substantial role, garnered widespread acclaim and even left Akshay Kumar into tears (according to an interview).

We think Sayani Gupta, who’s making some brilliant choices in her career, is one woman Bollywood should definitely look out for. And since we can’t get enough of the actress, we decided to swipe through her Instagram account to unearth some gems for you all. Take a look.

Only cause @ilovepero The coolest designer ever #printonoprint with @shreejarajgopal @cloverwootton 💋 A post shared by Shyoni (@sayanigupta) on Feb 24, 2017 at 12:10am PST

With Jolly at the screening in @payalsinghal & @amrapalijewels Thanks @shreejarajgopal & Priyanka loved the silhouette Payal! Really good line! Your work is smashing! 💜🌸 A post shared by Shyoni (@sayanigupta) on Feb 9, 2017 at 1:51pm PST

In this absolute winner of a saree @anavila_m you goddess Thank you so much for this! #bhairavlindsaywedding A post shared by Shyoni (@sayanigupta) on Jan 4, 2017 at 8:50pm PST

For the love of green and antique jewels @amrapalijewels @raw_mango @shreejarajgopal A post shared by Shyoni (@sayanigupta) on Dec 25, 2016 at 12:21pm PST

Shaadi in @jade_bymk Yellow is my absolute new favourite #vineetayeshawedding #bestfriendswedding #loveaboveall #loveforfashion @shreejarajgopal my partner A post shared by Shyoni (@sayanigupta) on Dec 15, 2016 at 12:29pm PST

Retro In @_myoho_ #vineetayeshawedding #loveaboveall #bestfriendswedding @shreejarajgopal always picks the best A post shared by Shyoni (@sayanigupta) on Dec 14, 2016 at 11:18pm PST

Shoot, shoot, audition, waiting, audition, waiting.. All in a day.. and it’s still not over #zombielife A post shared by Shyoni (@sayanigupta) on May 15, 2016 at 10:34am PDT