This outstanding actress played the role of a blind activist and Kalki Koechlin’s lover in her debut film, Margarita With A Straw, and then went on to play Shah Rukh Khan’s assistant in Fan. And quite recently, she took us all by storm in the recently released Jolly LLB 2 where her brief, but substantial role, garnered widespread acclaim and even left Akshay Kumar into tears (according to an interview).
We think Sayani Gupta, who’s making some brilliant choices in her career, is one woman Bollywood should definitely look out for. And since we can’t get enough of the actress, we decided to swipe through her Instagram account to unearth some gems for you all. Take a look.