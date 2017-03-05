There’s some really great news for all Bollywood buffs across the globe. Amazon.com Inc. is now creating a paid video channel known as Heera for all those who’re big fans of Indian films and television shows.

Heera will offer an array of Bollywood hits including Fan, Sultan and a whole lot of TV programmes for Amazon Prime subscribers and the channel can be added for less than $5 a month, according to the company.

Amazon created its first internally developed channel called Anime Strike in January and now Heera is the second initiative. With these channels, customers can create their own cable package instead of the channels offered by cable providers. But customers will have to wait to add live news or sports to their package because Amazon is still in the process of acquiring rights for those.

For now, Heera will be available in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Bengali and Marathi to all Prime members in the US.