Bollywood has had its fair share of rivalries which were more dramatic than a feature film or a television show. So, here’s looking at some of the biggest rivalries the film industry has seen over the years.

RGV and Karan Johar

RGV Karan Johar

Both the directors are known to openly take pot-shots at each other regarding the kind of films they create. Their animosity was triggered when RGV once commented how Karan’s Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna was the scariest film he’d ever seen. And then came Karan’s comment on RGV’s Phoonk and how he thinks Phoonk 3 would never be made. So there you go.

Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh

Their fierce competition began during Gunday, although everyone thought they were Bollywood buddies in the making. Even during a Koffee with Karan episode, they pretended to be the best of friends on camera but barely spoke to each other once it was switched off. Their problems escalated with Arjun Kapoor’s proximity to Anushka Sharma while Ranveer was dating her. This happened when Ranveer got close to his Lootera co-star Sonakshi Sinha and Anushka started hanging out with Arjun Kapoor, which definitely did not go down too well with Singh.

Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone

Everyone’s been talking about their Hollywood rivalry, now that the two leading ladies are representing the country on the international platform. The two Bajirao Mastani ladies were pitted against each other, not only in the film, but their respective Hollywood projects with many stating how Deepika snatched away Priyanka Chopra’s Baywatch thunder with xXx, opposite Vin Diesel.

Rani Mukherjee and Preity Zinta

Rani Mukherjee and Preity Zinta shared some fierce rivalry during their hey-day. It was pretty apparent with their film clashes or even their cold vibes towards each other which constantly got them under the radar. Even when they vanished from the silver screen and returned, their respective films were pitted against each other. Now that’s something.

Abhishek Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan

Their rivalry began as soon as they became a part of Bollywood. With their first films releasing the same year, both the actors were vying for the best debut awards. Years later, they came together for Dhoom 2 and revived the much-talked about old-feud.