You can run you can hide, but you can’t escape Viral Bhayani’s camera, more so if you happen to be a celebrity. And if you thought only Hollywood paparazzi go to extraordinary lengths to click their favourite celebrities, you’re mistaken.

Whether it is the airport or outside the homes of your favourite Bollywood stars, Viral Bhayani has his ways and means to capture celebs at their candid best and we definitely think he is India’s answer to Hollywood paps. So here we are, stalking his Instagram account to unearth some gems for you guys. Take a look.

He seems to know a great deal about Sid and Alia’s relationship

They are madly in love and here is the proof that they are commited to each other. I saw her car approaching Sid’s pad and snapped #aliabhatt on my phone when she was entering #siddharthmalhotra apartment last afternoon. Later pap Manoj Mehra from team snapped Siddharth visit Alias home before she took of for a flight. They are both busy as hell but make sure to spend good time with each other. 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍👏👏👏👏 A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Feb 14, 2017 at 11:09pm PST

He’s definitely a detective

Some people have to beg for life as there is bad luck in there life. This begger got my attention considering last week he managed to break #shahrukhkhan tight security cordon and convinced him to talk to him. The incident happened at Estelle at juhu, as soon Khan exit, this beggar started shouting to get his attention. Obviously the security did not want him around and asked him to leave. This beggar started prasing about Raes and how well it had done at the box office. Call it a marketing tactics of that beggar but it worked and Khan not only touched his forehead and offered him 500 bucks. A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Feb 14, 2017 at 10:45pm PST

Stalking his Instagram account, we realised his love for airports

This has to be my favourite airport picture of #karanjohar from all his past spottings. It works for me as it instantly grabs my attention and I’m no fashion police, infact I’m there opposite. I loved his quirky style tonight. Stop caring what the world thinks you should wear or not. Enjoy life and get noticed. My rating 10 on 10 for Karan.#airporttyle A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Feb 11, 2017 at 11:14am PST

Again, he seems to know celebs more than they know themselves

They.may not be back as a couple but they are pretty much back as good pals and that’s very good for the little ones. Happy pics sends good vibes and spreads love and happiness.#HrithikRoshan #suzannekhan A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Feb 10, 2017 at 12:23pm PST

Reinstating his love for airports

I should have been at the airport last night. But I cannot be so greedy and be present everywhere. My two favourite legends #rekha and #ericprydz arrived at the very same time. Yup #pryda is in town, he is my legend, he takes away all my worries when I listen to his tunes. A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Feb 8, 2017 at 7:14pm PST

