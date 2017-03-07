After the recent turn of events in the country, there has been a relentless debate surrounding the cause of feminism within the celebrity quarters. And while some men choose to openly (and pretty shamefully) mock these ideals, the others hold their ground. Ahead of International Women’s Day on Wednesday, we pay a tribute to some of them.

Aamir Khan

Many won’t disagree on the impact of the actor’s latest movie Dangal in breaking gender stereotypes across the country. He even stood up against issues like domestic violence, female feticide and honour killing through his show Satyamev Jayate. A recent TV ad also shows him ripping apart gender labels by advocating equal education for the female and male child.

Shah Rukh Khan

Despite being known as a lady-charmer on the screen, the Badshah of Bollywood has made no qualms in disapproving the industry’s skewed pay standards for men and women. He has even come forward to express solidarity with feminists on several occasions and also asserted in one of his interviews, “I’m bringing up my sons to treat all as equals; as boys, they will have no extra privileges over girls.” Also, remember coach Kabeer Khan?

Farhan Akhtar

The versatile actor is a true-blooded feminist to say the least. In the aftermath of the Nirbhaya rape case, he even went on to start a campaign titled MARD (Men Against Rape and Discrimination). For his continuous efforts to remove gender disparity, he also became the first South-Asian man to be appointed as a goodwill ambassador for women in 2015 by the United Nations.

Rahul Bose

In an interaction with us not too long ago, the actor and former Indian Rugby player proudly admitted that he is a feminist. “For me, it is treating people equally, regardless of their gender. That is what I believe in practising. As long as I make it a point to treat everyone with the same amount of respect, thoughtfulness and depth, that is all I am interested in,” he had said.

Siddharth

A new low for women’s rights in the workplace in India. What were they thinking? #Fail pic.twitter.com/3PW5mMaKOt — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) November 20, 2016

It’s not often that an actor comes out in opposition of a fellow industry member on non-filmy grounds. But the Rang De Basanti Actor took to social media to criticise Ranvir Singh’s sexist ad for Jack & Jones. He was also among the first celebs to speak out against the mass molestation incident on New Year’s Eve in Bengaluru.