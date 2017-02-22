Many might consider B-Town as the epitome of plastic friendships, but there are some bonds which smash this cliché to smithereens. One such duo – director Vishal Bhardwaj and legendary lyricist Gulzar – will come together yet again for the upcoming Shahid Kapoor-starrer Rangoon.

Bhardwaj had once admitted that Gulzar is like a father-figure to him while the latter had also gone on to say that it is because of the Omkara director that he has lived beyond this age. Here’s an ode to this brilliant twosome ahead of their next release together.

Raat Ke Dhai Baje

This mischievous number from Kaminey gave a different dimension to wedding-themed songs. And vocals from an eclectic mix of singers, including Sunidhi Chauhan, Kunal Ganjawala, Rekha Bhardwaj and Suresh Wadkar, took things to the next level.

Khamakha

While Oye Boy Charlie might have been the anthem from this album, Khamakha became the go-to song for love struck hearts from this movie. Classic Gulzar!

Omkara

Had it not been for the fantastic cinematic combination of Vishal Bhardwaj, Gulzar and Sukhwinder Singh for this song, the protagonist of the movie would have certainly lacked intensity. Still gives us the chills!

Beedi

Gulzar sahib can also up his cheesy game at times and with this superhit item number, he definitely hit the right note with partygoers. Sunidhi’s voice further added to the element of fun in the song.

Naina

Summing up the narrative of Bollywood’s adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Othello was this song of betrayal rendered by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. Just hit play and lose yourself in its depth once again.

O Pappad Wale

After the likes of Chaiyya Chaiyya and Chai Chappa Chai, Gulzar was at his eccentric best once again with this bubbly song from the Shabana Azmi-starrer Makdee. And dear millennials, please go watch the movie if you haven’t already.

Bismil

If you’ve seen Haider (which we’re sure everyone would have), you know how important this song is for the movie’s plot to move forward. And credit to Shahid’s performance and Sukhwinder’s singing for living up to its grandeur.

Aao Na

There’s an instant feeling of darkness once you understand the lyrics of this song. And with Vishal Bhardwaj bringing Vishal Dadlani’s rocking baritone on board for this song, it sounded like a house on fire.

Khul Kabhi Toh

This romantic song felt like a breath of fresh air from the valleys of Kashmir amid the murky mood of the film. Despite the uncanny music, Arijit Singh’s voice doesn’t let love squeeze out of the song.