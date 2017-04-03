Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra are all set to make us fall in love with their characters, come May 12. Whether they succeed in doing that, or the movie will end up being just another one of those rom-coms that fizzle out as quickly as a bottle of cola that’s shaken before being opened, only time will tell.

For now, our curiousity is piqued by the first trailer of the movie which released just now (well, a few minutes back). Ayushmann says in the teaser, that everyone teaches about falling in love, but no one teaches about enduring the pain that one has to bear once that love is not fulfilled. Well, let’s hope the movie teaches us that. Though honestly we think, that like all rom coms, it will only make us believe even more in the filmy idea of love.

Another feature of the film is Parineeti Chopra’s debut as a singer with the song, Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi. The actress hasn’t done a bad job, even though we think Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor are far better singers. Like the song, the movie too seems to have a melancholic feel to it.

Finally, we’d like to say that the movie is very important for the career of both protagonists – as they are both desperately in need of a box-office hit.