When we were kids, one of our favorite shows on Cartoon Network was Justice League. Years later, we’re having the same childish excitement after watching The Justice League trailer.

Like The Avengers, Justice League is a group of superheroes (including Batman, Flash, Superman and Wonder Woman) who unite to save the world. The movie will be directed by Zack Snyder, who has previously directed films like 300, Man Of Steel and Batman Vs Superman: Dawn Of Justice. It’ll also have a stellar star cast including Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill and Jason Momoa. Ben Affleck as Batman will be the guy who’ll put together the team that will eventually save the world after a lot of action sequences and broken buildings.

In 2016 last year, a trailer was released at the Comic Con event to screaming fans. It’s been months since then, and they’ve released a new trailer. The promotions may look a bit premature considering the film is releasing in November – but this is not just any film – this is Justice League. One of the most awaited films of all time.

Zack Snyder’s last film Batman Vs Superman: Dawn Of Justice was disliked by a lot of fans, who had waited for months to see the film. We really hope the same is not the case with this film. We are chewing our nails already, and it’ll take us a drink or two to drown our disappointment if the movie fails to blow our minds off.