Cinema lovers, rejoice! National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) has recently released more than 80 Indian classics on multiple online video platforms. According to Medianama, these films were initially only available on NFDC’s streaming platform known as CinemasOfIndia and DVDs, but now movie buffs can enjoy restored classics such as Gandhi, Mirch Masala, Salaam Bombay, Percy, Bioscope and Om Dar-B-Dar on various platforms including Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video ad JioCinema.

And the good news does not end here. NFDC is also looking out to collaborate with DTH providers in India so that these films can be showcased on other platforms as well.

All those who didn’t know, NFDC, in the year 2012, digitally restore some of the greatest classics and re-released them in the market. And now, they have released these films with better video encoding and bandwidth for an enhanced viewer experience.

According to Awadhesh Kumar, NFDC’s head of distribution and syndication, “Our aim is that these classics over the last 30-40 years, which have pioneered Indian cinema, should be out there on all these platforms”.