There’s no stopping Moonlight and its stars. Soon after grabbing the Oscar for the Best Film in bizarre fashion to say the least, on Monday, the cast of the American drama bagged major modeling projects with Calvin Klein.

Mahershala Ali, Trevante Rhodes, Ashton Sanders and Alex R. Hibbert were all announced as the faces of the latest underwear campaign by the brand. Devoted fans might have figured out during the Academy Awards ceremony that the cast of the movie, including Naomi Harris, had turned up in Calvin Klein outfits.

The fashion house had also shared images of the stars getting decked up for the gala and some more from the red carpet. But the announcement of the Moonlight cast’s association with the underwear ad campaign wasn’t made until last night.

‘Introducing the Spring ’17 men’s underwear campaign, starring actors Alex Hibbert, Ashton Sanders, Mahershala Ali, and Trevante Rhodes,’ the brand wrote on Facebook, uploading nine shots by photographer Willy Vandeperre.

“Since the beginning, Calvin Klein’s underwear imagery has always made big statements about masculinity; the performances of these actors in Moonlight affected us deeply and made big statements about masculinity in a different way. Somehow we wanted to bring the two together,” Pieter Mulier, Calvin Klein’s creative director, said in a statement.

The Academy’s statement on the 89th Oscars Best Picture. https://t.co/wN66XSyj85 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 28, 2017

As mentioned earlier, Moonlight claimed the biggest prize during the 2017 Oscars night after an embarrassing mix-up that saw La La Land being announced as the winner moments before.

The film grabbed two other trophies during the evening. Mahershala Ali’s Best Supporting Actor coup saw him become the first Muslim actor to win an Oscar while Barry Jenkins and Tarrell Alvin McCraney also took home the golden statue for the Best Writing Adapted Screenplay.