While the Oscar has eluded a lot of talented actors and actresses, some people have won the award several times. At this year’s Oscars too, some nominees stand a chance to take the golden statuette home again. Let’s take a look at who they are.

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman’s role of an Australian woman who adopts someone from an Indian orphanage has earned her a nomination for Best Actress In A Supporting Role. If she wins, it will be her second Oscar as she already has one Best Actress award in her bag for her role in

Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep is a favourite at the Oscars, and has earned several nominations over her long career. Her first victory (Best Actress in a supporting role) came in 1980 for her role in Kramer vs Kramer. If she wins the Best Actress award for Florence Foster Jenkins this year, it will be her fourth Oscar award.

Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington’s role in Fences has received rave reviews, and it is no surprise that he has earned himself a nomination again for Best Actor. If the envelope bears his name, this will be Denzel’s third Oscar as he has already won the Best Actor award for Training Day and Best Actor in a supporting role award for Glory.

Mel Gibson

Mel Gibson’s been nominated twice before at the Oscars, and has won it both times. The awards came in the year 1996 for Braveheart. Gibson had produced, directed and acted in the film and went home with the Best Director and Best Picture awards. This year, he has been nominated in the Best Director category for his film Hacksaw Ridge.

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman totally nailed her role as Jackie Kennedy, where she plays John F. Kennedy’s (35th President Of The United States) wife and has deservedly earned herself a nomination in the Best Actress category. If she wins, it will be her second golden statuette as she has already bagged the Best Actress award for Black Swan in 2011.