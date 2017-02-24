10.46 It’s NOT La La Land! Moonlight is the Best Movie Moonlight, not La La Land, is the Best Film of 2017. Moonlight won Best Picture pic.twitter.com/7WWGC0vmjC — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) 27 February 2017 Like this: Like Loading...

10.30 It's her! Emma Stone wins the Best Actress award ahead of Meryl Streep and Ruth Negga. Here's to the fools who dream. ❤️ Emma Stone wins @TheAcademy Award for Best Actress for #LALALAND! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/lR8Yw3JZwW — La La Land (@LaLaLand) 27 February 2017

10.23 Brilliant! Totally deserved it! Congratulations to Casey Affleck on his Academy Award Best Actor win! #ManchesterByTheSea #Oscars pic.twitter.com/la9ODHu5VK — ManchesterByTheSea (@MBTSMovie) 27 February 2017

10.22 And the Oscar for the Best Actor goes to… Casey Affleck for Manchester By The Sea! Yes yes yes! #Oscars: Casey Affleck wins Best Actor https://t.co/nvzEn7rS9o pic.twitter.com/YkwrUI1PMI — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) 27 February 2017

10.15 La La Land Wins the big one Damien Chazelle is the Best Director this year. Damien Chazelle takes home Best Director at the #Oscars for La La Land: https://t.co/LSwd41NLtt pic.twitter.com/pAlFGktmYm — E! News (@enews) 27 February 2017

10.12 It's actually raining food! After candy, it's time for donuts and cookies now. Cookies and donuts? Yes please! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/FTkV4vKjW0 — People Magazine (@people) 27 February 2017

10.08 Another one for Moonlight! Best adapted screenplay to Barry Jenkins and Tarell Avin. Original Screenplay: "Manchester by the Sea" Adapted Screenplay: "Moonlight" See more #Oscars winners: https://t.co/FHU48sQcsj pic.twitter.com/2oMpdBtg1V — CNN (@CNN) 27 February 2017

10.03 Finally! Manchester By The Sea makes its first mark at the 2017 Oscars. And the Oscar goes to… pic.twitter.com/w3mhcpXCI1 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) 27 February 2017

09.58 To the lost ones Sara Bareilles pays tribute to the members of the industry who left us in the past year. A backstage look at @sarabareilles as she prepares for her upcoming Oscars performance. A post shared by The Academy (@theacademy) on Feb 26, 2017 at 7:45pm PST

09.50 And again… And the Oscar goes to… pic.twitter.com/Z92mONqu3e — The Academy (@TheAcademy) 27 February 2017

09.49 Best Music obvious choice Any guesses? 🎼Justin Hurwitz and the #LALALAND team take home @TheAcademy Award for Best Original Score! Congratulations! 🎶 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Yt9IzGNqlP — La La Land (@LaLaLand) 27 February 2017

09.43 Beginning to get more La La Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone usher in John Legend for his magical performance. #oscars je suis amoureux de la robe d'Emma Stone #downtonabbey meets cabaret pic.twitter.com/AVzw7Zg5id — Constance Jamet (@constancejamet) 27 February 2017 I hope you enjoyed my @LaLaLand performance at the #Oscars. Get my City of Stars/Audition Medley on @AppleMusic now. pic.twitter.com/Kkx5999hiT — John Legend (@johnlegend) 27 February 2017

09.37 Mean tweets, yes please! Thank you Jimmy Kimmel for bringing this to the Oscars! Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, Natalie Portman and more star in Mean Tweets: #Oscars edition. pic.twitter.com/5NHHvxuT3D — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) 27 February 2017

09.32 La La Number two for La La Land tonight as Linus Sandgren wins Best Cinematography award. The Oscar for Best Cinematography goes to La La Land. #Oscars #MWOscarsLive Live updates: https://t.co/vrqaF1JVqF pic.twitter.com/Wvk53HdP1U — Man's World (@mansworldindia) 27 February 2017

09.31 No party without the leader He should have been invited! Jimmy Kimmel tweets at @realDonaldTrump during the #Oscars: "Meryl says hi." pic.twitter.com/chPN86PtmZ — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) 27 February 2017

09.21 Is he? The host asks a very important question. Hey @realDonaldTrump u up? — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) 27 February 2017

09.20 Best Live Action Short Film Sing And the Oscar goes to… pic.twitter.com/Q5xxIOFrzM — The Academy (@TheAcademy) 27 February 2017

09.18 Best Documentary Short: The White Helmets And the Oscar goes to… pic.twitter.com/fPFCtTFYgl — The Academy (@TheAcademy) 27 February 2017

09.16 Back to the future Cool like that. Watch: Seth Rogen and Michael J. Fox sing 'Hamilton' at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/tGchPnCVLY — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) 27 February 2017

09.14 Sunny side up Looks like Lion child artist Sunny Pawar is this year's answer to the fun-loving Jacob Tremblay. Too cute: Jimmy Kimmel and Sunny Pawar recreate 'The Lion King' at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/y7uJqvmEB8 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) 27 February 2017

09.12 Wake up, it’s tomorrow If you haven’t realised what the mood of the show has been like… Right, I’m awake.

How’s the Trump-bashing going?#oscars — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) 27 February 2017 Like this: Like Loading...

09.04 Jungle Bells The Jungle Book bags the black lady for the Best Visual Effects. And the winner for best Visual Effects is The Jungle Book https://t.co/ZnehkAKUEK pic.twitter.com/1tdmNVQFGA — IMDb (@IMDb) 27 February 2017

09.00 Quick recap Catch up on all the action from the 2017 Oscars so far, including a umm..candy shower. A summary of the 2017 #Oscars: You get free candy, you get free candy, you get…the idea. https://t.co/EoRnubtNDu pic.twitter.com/XUDlPbHai1 — E! News (@enews) 27 February 2017

08.52 That's why you should take Hollywood tours Denzel Washington pronounces everyone's new best friends, Gary and his girlfriend man and wife! When you enter a room and realize you're live at the #Oscars… pic.twitter.com/h0Axc2zDzE — People Magazine (@people) 27 February 2017

08.47 First of the night for La La Land The movie gets off naught with the award for the Best Production Design (David and Sandy Wasco). Congratulations to David Wasco, Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, and the #LALALAND team for winning Best Production Design! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/1IhPrmh4Ky — La La Land (@LaLaLand) 27 February 2017

08.43 Best Animated Feature Film: Zootopia No surprises here! Zootopia wins the #Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film https://t.co/SeaaL44UFi pic.twitter.com/JMQjovPGsD — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) 27 February 2017

08.41 Best Animated Short Film Pixar's Piper takes the trophy home. The Oscar for Best Animated Short Film goes to @Pixar's #Piper https://t.co/1RbpQykTDg pic.twitter.com/k1rtUKuari — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) 27 February 2017

08.40 The Iranian Stand Here's the full message from the Salesman filmmaker to Donald Trump. #Oscars: Iran's 'The Salesman' wins, filmmaker sends statement slamming Trump's "inhumane" travel ban https://t.co/gy5GoysJ6l pic.twitter.com/ouFb58xAIs — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) 27 February 2017

08.40 The Iranian Stand Here’s the full message from the Salesman filmmaker to Donald Trump. #Oscars: Iran’s ‘The Salesman’ wins, filmmaker sends statement slamming Trump’s “inhumane” travel ban https://t.co/gy5GoysJ6l pic.twitter.com/ouFb58xAIs — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) 27 February 2017 Like this: Like Loading...

08.33 Best Foreign Film Winner Takes Strong Stand The Salesman filmmaker Asghar Farhadi snubs Oscars and sends out powerful message against the immigrant ban in written acceptance speech. The Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film goes to Asghar Farhadi for The Salesman. #Oscars #MWOscarsLive Updates: https://t.co/vrqaF1JVqF pic.twitter.com/7pI70Di1vh — Man's World (@mansworldindia) 27 February 2017

08.30 Davis' stirring monologue Here's the entire speech by this year's Best Supporting Actress. Viola Davis: "I became an artist because we are the only profession that celebrates what it means to live a life." #Oscars pic.twitter.com/WhbYhfqIsS — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) 27 February 2017

08.26 I dream of rain! Legendary Brit musician Sting is set to perform later at the Oscars 2017. Here's the confirmation. About to perform on the #Oscars. Tune in. A post shared by Sting (@theofficialsting) on Feb 26, 2017 at 6:38pm PST

08.21 Raw emotion Viola Davis lays emotions bare in her award acceptance speech. The Oscar for Best Actress in a Supporting Role goes to #Oscars #MWOscarsLive Live updates: https://t.co/vrqaF1JVqF pic.twitter.com/b3WDkphYUR — Man's World (@mansworldindia) 27 February 2017

08.17 And the Best Supporting Actress is… Viola Davis does it! Grabs her first Oscar after three nominations. #Fences #Oscars: @ViolaDavis wins Best Supporting Actress https://t.co/rHnlJURH0g pic.twitter.com/4S8A4y2OZA — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) 27 February 2017

08.10 21st Time Lucky This award for Hacksaw Ridge's Kevin O'Connell was his first after 21 nominations. Wow! He did it! #HacksawRidge's Kevin O'Connell wins first Oscar after 21 nominations https://t.co/KMbRlsDojb #Oscars pic.twitter.com/skQrCeHbo6 — People Magazine (@people) 27 February 2017

08.07 Best from the Red Carpet Dear fellow Indians, who woke up late this morning, here's some red carpet catching up that you need to do. "@TheAcademy: Watch the best #Oscars red carpet videos. https://t.co/wNlNMb6Ghm" — #Oscars (@Oscars2017_Live) 27 February 2017

08.05 Who will be the Best Supporting Actress? Here are the nominees. Who is your pick?

08.05 Who will be the Best Supporting Actress? Here are the nominees. Who is your pick? Like this: Like Loading...

07.50 If Ya Smell…what The Rock is cookin' Dwayne Johnson introduces Lin-Manuel Miranda and 16-year-old Hollywood newcomer Auli'i Cravalho from Moana. Breathtaking. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/eJIHlVxnuh — People Magazine (@people) 27 February 2017

07.45 Best Documentary Feature: O.J

07.45 Best Documentary Feature: O.J Ezra Edelman’s O.J: Made In America takes the trophy! And the winner for best Documentary Feature is O.J.: Made in America https://t.co/ZnehkAKUEK pic.twitter.com/D1hwrxaE9X — IMDb (@IMDb) 27 February 2017 Like this: Like Loading...

07.42 Hidden Figures Inspiration Katherine Johnson graces the stage. The true story behind #HiddenFigures‘ heroic protagonist Katherine Johnson https://t.co/guk9Nb6W1x — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) 27 February 2017 Like this: Like Loading...

07.32 Best Makeup: Suicide Squad We’re happy for Margot Robbie 😉 And #SuicideSquad takes the award for achievement in makeup and hairstyling! #Oscars👏 pic.twitter.com/0ABuPU6aKr — People Magazine (@people) 27 February 2017 Like this: Like Loading...

07.31 Moonlight celebrates! #BlackLivesMatter: First award of the night goes to a coloured folk! Yay! “It was about Juan. It was about Chiron. It was about Paula.” Congratulations to Mahershala Ali, an inspiration to us all. #MOONLIGHT ✨ pic.twitter.com/gGKKgB80Ha — MOONLIGHT Movie (@moonlightmov) 27 February 2017 Like this: Like Loading...

07.29 Donald Trump, Meryl Streep, Denzel Washington: Kimmel spares no one Check out Jimmy Kimmel’s opening monologue. Jimmy Kimmel: “I want to say thank you to President Trump … last year it seemed like the #Oscars were racist.” pic.twitter.com/YeLsScJZv0 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) 27 February 2017 Like this: Like Loading...

07.24 Justin Timberlake’s opening act Just in case you woke up late in India, here’s Timberlake’s full opening act. #Oscars: @JTimberlake opens the show with ‘Can’t Stop the Feeling.’ pic.twitter.com/Y3tOKUYZkh — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) 27 February 2017 Like this: Like Loading...

07.23 And the Best Supporting Actor is…. Mahershala Ali wins it for Moonlight! Among the other nominees, who missed out on the award, was also Dev Patel for Lion. It’s also Ali’s first nomination. Read our piece about his feats here. Like this: Like Loading...

07.18 Best Supporting Actor announcement happening! Here are the nominees: Like this: Like Loading...

07.13 Kimmel ends ‘feud’ with Matt Damon So Jimmy Kimmel just ended his ‘feud’ with Matt Damon at the #Oscars 😂 pic.twitter.com/PLfFn4LoOO — heat & heatworld.com (@heatworld) 27 February 2017 Like this: Like Loading...

07.10 Time for Jimmy Kimmel! ‘I got a sitting ovation,’ begin the Kimmel shenanigans as he then pulls Justin Timberlake’s leg. Jimmy Kimmel, this year’s Oscar host, has warned that the show will be “significantly longer” than 3 hours https://t.co/ISfCmzLtyS pic.twitter.com/ZCsymV8ePl — The New York Times (@nytimes) 27 February 2017 Like this: Like Loading...

07.04 It begins! Justin Timberlake makes his way out with ‘Can’t Stop The Feeling!’ RT if this is you jammin’ out to JT’s performance rn: #Oscars pic.twitter.com/2qDaYFj8Vb — People Magazine (@people) 27 February 2017 Like this: Like Loading...

07.02 Justin Timberlake to perform! Justin Timberlake just told us that he will be opening the show. #Oscars #Oscars2017 #MWOscarsLive — Man’s World (@mansworldindia) 27 February 2017 Pop star and Oscar nominee Justin Timberlake just teased his Instagram followers with a rehearsal video from the green room. Surely he is going to perform! Warm up. #Oscars A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Feb 26, 2017 at 11:50am PST Also, check out his cheeky Emma Stone photobomb. #Oscars: @JTimberlake photobombs Emma Stone on the red carpet. pic.twitter.com/5Nbcy0WEnU — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) 27 February 2017 Like this: Like Loading...