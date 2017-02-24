10.46
It’s NOT La La Land! Moonlight is the Best Movie
Moonlight, not La La Land, is the Best Film of 2017.
Moonlight won Best Picture
— Spencer Althouse 27 February 2017
10.30
It’s her!
Emma Stone wins the Best Actress award ahead of Meryl Streep and Ruth Negga.
Emma Stone wins @TheAcademy Award for Best Actress for #LALALAND! #Oscars
— La La Land 27 February 2017
10.23
Brilliant!
Totally deserved it!
Congratulations to Casey Affleck on his Academy Award Best Actor win! #ManchesterByTheSea #Oscars
— ManchesterByTheSea 27 February 2017
10.22
And the Oscar for the Best Actor goes to…
Casey Affleck for Manchester By The Sea! Yes yes yes!
#Oscars: Casey Affleck wins Best Actor
— Hollywood Reporter 27 February 2017
10.15
La La Land Wins the big one
Damien Chazelle is the Best Director this year.
Damien Chazelle takes home Best Director at the #Oscars for La La Land:
— E! News 27 February 2017
10.12
It’s actually raining food!
After candy, it’s time for donuts and cookies now.
Cookies and donuts? Yes please! #Oscars
— People Magazine 27 February 2017
10.08
Another one for Moonlight!
Best adapted screenplay to Barry Jenkins and Tarell Avin.
Original Screenplay: “Manchester by the Sea”
Adapted Screenplay: “Moonlight”
See more #Oscars winners: https://t.co/FHU48sQcsj pic.twitter.com/2oMpdBtg1V
— CNN 27 February 2017
10.03
Finally!
Manchester By The Sea makes its first mark at the 2017 Oscars.
And the Oscar goes to…
— The Academy 27 February 2017
09.58
To the lost ones
Sara Bareilles pays tribute to the members of the industry who left us in the past year.
09.50
And again…
And the Oscar goes to…
— The Academy 27 February 2017
09.49
Best Music obvious choice
Any guesses?
Justin Hurwitz and the #LALALAND team take home @TheAcademy Award for Best Original Score! Congratulations!
— La La Land 27 February 2017
09.43
Beginning to get more La La
Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone usher in John Legend for his magical performance.
#oscars je suis amoureux de la robe d'Emma Stone #downtonabbey meets cabaret
— Constance Jamet 27 February 2017
— Constance Jamet (@constancejamet) 27 February 2017
I hope you enjoyed my @LaLaLand performance at the #Oscars. Get my City of Stars/Audition Medley on @AppleMusic now.
— John Legend 27 February 2017
— John Legend (@johnlegend) 27 February 2017
09.37
Mean tweets, yes please!
Thank you Jimmy Kimmel for bringing this to the Oscars!
Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, Natalie Portman and more star in Mean Tweets: #Oscars edition.
— Hollywood Reporter 27 February 2017
09.32
La La
Number two for La La Land tonight as Linus Sandgren wins Best Cinematography award.
The Oscar for Best Cinematography goes to La La Land. #Oscars #MWOscarsLive
Live updates: https://t.co/vrqaF1JVqF pic.twitter.com/Wvk53HdP1U
— Man's World 27 February 2017
09.31
No party without the leader
He should have been invited!
Jimmy Kimmel tweets at @realDonaldTrump during the #Oscars: "Meryl says hi."
— Hollywood Reporter 27 February 2017
09.21
Is he?
The host asks a very important question.
Hey @realDonaldTrump u up?
— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) 27 February 2017
09.20
Best Live Action Short Film
Sing
And the Oscar goes to…
— The Academy 27 February 2017
09.18
Best Documentary Short: The White Helmets
And the Oscar goes to…
— The Academy 27 February 2017
09.16
Back to the future
Cool like that.
Watch: Seth Rogen and Michael J. Fox sing 'Hamilton' at the #Oscars.
— Hollywood Reporter 27 February 2017
09.14
Sunny side up
Looks like Lion child artist Sunny Pawar is this year’s answer to the fun-loving Jacob Tremblay.
Too cute: Jimmy Kimmel and Sunny Pawar recreate 'The Lion King' at the #Oscars.
— Hollywood Reporter 27 February 2017
09.12
Wake up, it’s tomorrow
If you haven’t realised what the mood of the show has been like…
Right, I’m awake.
How’s the Trump-bashing going?#oscars
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) 27 February 2017
09.08
Hacksawing through it
John Gilbert wins the Best Editing award for Hacksaw Ridge.
And the Oscar goes to…
— The Academy 27 February 2017
09.04
Jungle Bells
The Jungle Book bags the black lady for the Best Visual Effects.
And the winner for best Visual Effects is The Jungle Book
— IMDb 27 February 2017
09.00
Quick recap
Catch up on all the action from the 2017 Oscars so far, including a umm..candy shower.
A summary of the 2017 #Oscars: You get free candy, you get free candy, you get…the idea.
— E! News 27 February 2017
08.52
That’s why you should take Hollywood tours
Denzel Washington pronounces everyone’s new best friends, Gary and his girlfriend man and wife!
When you enter a room and realize you're live at the #Oscars…
— People Magazine 27 February 2017
08.47
First of the night for La La Land
The movie gets off naught with the award for the Best Production Design (David and Sandy Wasco).
Congratulations to David Wasco, Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, and the #LALALAND team for winning Best Production Design! #Oscars
— La La Land 27 February 2017
08.43
Best Animated Feature Film: Zootopia
No surprises here!
Zootopia wins the #Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film
— VANITY FAIR 27 February 2017
08.41
Best Animated Short Film
Pixar’s Piper takes the trophy home.
The Oscar for Best Animated Short Film goes to @Pixar's #Piper
— VANITY FAIR 27 February 2017
08.40
The Iranian Stand
Here’s the full message from the Salesman filmmaker to Donald Trump.
#Oscars: Iran's 'The Salesman' wins, filmmaker sends statement slamming Trump's "inhumane" travel ban
— Hollywood Reporter 27 February 2017
08.37
Remembering James Foley
Sting and J. Ralph’s “The Empty Chair” is a bittersweet ode to the journalist who was killed by the ISIS.
Sting kills it with his soulful performance of The Empty Chair. #Oscars #MWOscarsLive
Live updates: https://t.co/vrqaF1JVqF pic.twitter.com/H0JHP9ZxXL
— Man's World 27 February 2017
Sting and J. Ralph's "The Empty Chair" is a bittersweet ode to journalist James Foley #Oscars
— VANITY FAIR 27 February 2017
— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) 27 February 2017
08.33
Best Foreign Film Winner Takes Strong Stand
The Salesman filmmaker Asghar Farhadi snubs Oscars and sends out powerful message against the immigrant ban in written acceptance speech.
The Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film goes to Asghar Farhadi for The Salesman. #Oscars #MWOscarsLive
Updates: https://t.co/vrqaF1JVqF pic.twitter.com/7pI70Di1vh
— Man's World 27 February 2017
08.30
Davis’ stirring monologue
Here’s the entire speech by this year’s Best Supporting Actress.
Viola Davis: "I became an artist because we are the only profession that celebrates what it means to live a life." #Oscars
— Hollywood Reporter 27 February 2017
08.26
I dream of rain!
Legendary Brit musician Sting is set to perform later at the Oscars 2017. Here’s the confirmation.
08.21
Raw emotion
Viola Davis lays emotions bare in her award acceptance speech.
The Oscar for Best Actress in a Supporting Role goes to #Oscars #MWOscarsLive
Live updates: https://t.co/vrqaF1JVqF pic.twitter.com/b3WDkphYUR
— Man's World 27 February 2017
08.17
And the Best Supporting Actress is…
Viola Davis does it! Grabs her first Oscar after three nominations. #Fences
#Oscars: @ViolaDavis wins Best Supporting Actress
— Hollywood Reporter 27 February 2017
08.10
21st Time Lucky
This award for Hacksaw Ridge’s Kevin O’Connell was his first after 21 nominations. Wow!
He did it! #HacksawRidge's Kevin O'Connell wins first Oscar after 21 nominations #Oscars
— People Magazine 27 February 2017
08.07
Best from the Red Carpet
Dear fellow Indians, who woke up late this morning, here’s some red carpet catching up that you need to do.
Watch the best #Oscars red carpet videos.
— #Oscars 27 February 2017
— #Oscars (@Oscars2017_Live) 27 February 2017
08.05
Who will be the Best Supporting Actress?
Here are the nominees. Who is your pick?
08.02
Achievement in Sound Editing: Arrival, Sound Mixing: Hacksaw Ridge
Arrival and Hacksaw Ridge take the sound awards.
"Arrival" wins Best Sound Editing, "Hacksaw Ridge" wins Best Sound Mixing #Oscars
— CNN 27 February 2017
07.50
If Ya Smell…what The Rock is cookin’
Dwayne Johnson introduces Lin-Manuel Miranda and 16-year-old Hollywood newcomer Auli’i Cravalho from Moana.
Breathtaking. #Oscars
— People Magazine 27 February 2017
07.45
Best Documentary Feature: O.J
Ezra Edelman’s O.J: Made In America takes the trophy!
And the winner for best Documentary Feature is O.J.: Made in America
— IMDb 27 February 2017
07.42
Hidden Figures Inspiration
Katherine Johnson graces the stage.
The true story behind #HiddenFigures' heroic protagonist Katherine Johnson
— VANITY FAIR 27 February 2017
— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) 27 February 2017
07.35
Best Costume: Fantastic Beasts
Best Costume Design: #FantasticBeasts and Where to Find Them! #Oscars
— Us Weekly 27 February 2017
Colleen Atwood wins it for the JK Rowling book film-adaptation.
And the Oscar goes to…
— #Oscars 27 February 2017
— #Oscars (@Oscars2017_Live) 27 February 2017
07.32
Best Makeup: Suicide Squad
We’re happy for Margot Robbie 😉
And #SuicideSquad takes the award for achievement in makeup and hairstyling! #Oscars
— People Magazine 27 February 2017
07.31
Moonlight celebrates!
#BlackLivesMatter: First award of the night goes to a coloured folk! Yay!
"It was about Juan. It was about Chiron. It was about Paula." Congratulations to Mahershala Ali, an inspiration to us all. #MOONLIGHT
— MOONLIGHT Movie 27 February 2017
— MOONLIGHT Movie (@moonlightmov) 27 February 2017
07.29
Donald Trump, Meryl Streep, Denzel Washington: Kimmel spares no one
Check out Jimmy Kimmel’s opening monologue.
Jimmy Kimmel: "I want to say thank you to President Trump … last year it seemed like the #Oscars were racist."
— Hollywood Reporter 27 February 2017
07.24
Justin Timberlake’s opening act
Just in case you woke up late in India, here’s Timberlake’s full opening act.
#Oscars: @JTimberlake opens the show with 'Can't Stop the Feeling.'
— Hollywood Reporter 27 February 2017
07.23
And the Best Supporting Actor is….
Mahershala Ali wins it for Moonlight! Among the other nominees, who missed out on the award, was also Dev Patel for Lion.
It’s also Ali’s first nomination. Read our piece about his feats here.
07.18
Best Supporting Actor announcement happening!
Here are the nominees:
07.13
Kimmel ends ‘feud’ with Matt Damon
So Jimmy Kimmel just ended his 'feud' with Matt Damon at the #Oscars
— heat & heatworld.com 27 February 2017
— heat & heatworld.com (@heatworld) 27 February 2017
07.10
Time for Jimmy Kimmel!
‘I got a sitting ovation,’ begin the Kimmel shenanigans as he then pulls Justin Timberlake’s leg.
Jimmy Kimmel, this year's Oscar host, has warned that the show will be "significantly longer" than 3 hours
— The New York Times 27 February 2017
07.04
It begins!
Justin Timberlake makes his way out with ‘Can’t Stop The Feeling!’
RT if this is you jammin' out to JT's performance rn: #Oscars
— People Magazine 27 February 2017
07.02
Justin Timberlake to perform!
Justin Timberlake just told us that he will be opening the show. #Oscars #Oscars2017 #MWOscarsLive
— Man's World 27 February 2017
— Man’s World (@mansworldindia) 27 February 2017
Pop star and Oscar nominee Justin Timberlake just teased his Instagram followers with a rehearsal video from the green room. Surely he is going to perform!
Also, check out his cheeky Emma Stone photobomb.
#Oscars: @JTimberlake photobombs Emma Stone on the red carpet.
— Hollywood Reporter 27 February 2017
06.51
Ahead of the 2017 Oscars, the Academy Awards’ list of winners for Technical achievement was announced and most notably two Indians made their way into it.
IIT Kharagpur computer engineer Parag Havaldar was chosen for the facial-performance-capture-technology at Sony Pictures Imageworks while Coimbatore-based Kiran Bhat, accompanied by Michael Koperwas, Brian Cantwell and Paige Warner, was recognised for ILM’s facial-performance-capture-solving system.
The technology developed by Havaldar and his group has been used for animations in various movies including Alice in Wonderland, Hancock and Spiderman.
We’re all geared up for the 89th Academy Awards ceremony that kicks off at 7 am IST. With a total of joint-record 14 nominations, the American jazz musical La La Land is everyone’s favourite to sweep this year’s Oscars. But hey, there are also the likes of Arrival, Moonlight and Hell Or High Water that will be giving it a tough fight for the top honours.
As opposed to the 2016 Oscars, where no non-white talent was recognised in any of the four acting categories, this year also has a host performers of colour, including Denzel Washington and Viola Davis, among the top contenders. Hacksaw Ridge, with Andrew Garfield in the lead, is waving the flag for Brit films while brown artists like Dev Patel are also vying for the black lady.
Hollywood legend Meryl Streep has been nominated for a record 20th time, beating her own previous feat of 19 while the French veteran Isabelle Huppert has made her debut on the nominees list for the Oscars. So it’s over to the Jimmy Kimmel now to take the show forward.
We’ll be glued to our screens to bring you the latest from the extravaganza. Stay tuned for the best from this year’s Oscars!