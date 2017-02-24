10.46

It’s NOT La La Land! Moonlight is the Best Movie

Moonlight, not La La Land, is the Best Film of 2017.

 

10.30

It’s her!

Emma Stone wins the Best Actress award ahead of Meryl Streep and Ruth Negga.

 

10.23

Brilliant!

Totally deserved it! 

10.22

And the Oscar for the Best Actor goes to…

Casey Affleck for Manchester By The Sea! Yes yes yes!

 

10.15

La La Land Wins the big one

Damien Chazelle is the Best Director this year.

 

10.12

It’s actually raining food!

After candy, it’s time for donuts and cookies now.

 

10.08

Another one for Moonlight!

Best adapted screenplay to Barry Jenkins and Tarell Avin.

 

10.03

Finally!

Manchester By The Sea makes its first mark at the 2017 Oscars.

 

09.58

To the lost ones

Sara Bareilles pays tribute to the members of the industry who left us in the past year.

 

 

09.50

And again…

 

09.49

Best Music obvious choice

Any guesses?

 

09.43

Beginning to get more La La

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone usher in John Legend for his magical performance.

 

09.37

Mean tweets, yes please!

Thank you Jimmy Kimmel for bringing this to the Oscars!

 

09.32

La La 

Number two for La La Land tonight as Linus Sandgren wins Best Cinematography award.

 

09.31

No party without the leader

He should have been invited!

 

09.21

Is he?

The host asks a very important question.

09.20

Best Live Action Short Film

Sing

 

09.18

Best Documentary Short: The White Helmets

 

09.16

Back to the future

Cool like that.

 

09.14

Sunny side up

Looks like Lion child artist Sunny Pawar is this year’s answer to the fun-loving Jacob Tremblay.

 

09.12

Wake up, it’s tomorrow

If you haven’t realised what the mood of the show has been like…

 

09.08

Hacksawing through it

John Gilbert wins the Best Editing award for Hacksaw Ridge.

 

09.04

Jungle Bells

The Jungle Book bags the black lady for the Best Visual Effects.

 

09.00

Quick recap

Catch up on all the action from the 2017 Oscars so far, including a umm..candy shower.

 

08.52

That’s why you should take Hollywood tours

Denzel Washington pronounces everyone’s new best friends, Gary and his girlfriend man and wife!

08.47

First of the night for La La Land

The movie gets off naught with the award for the Best Production Design (David and Sandy Wasco).

08.43

Best Animated Feature Film: Zootopia

No surprises here!

 

08.41

Best Animated Short Film

Pixar’s Piper takes the trophy home.

 

08.40

The Iranian Stand

Here’s the full message from the Salesman filmmaker to Donald Trump.

 

 

08.37

Remembering James Foley

Sting and J. Ralph’s “The Empty Chair” is a bittersweet ode to the journalist who was killed by the ISIS. 

 

 

08.33

Best Foreign Film Winner Takes Strong Stand

The Salesman filmmaker Asghar Farhadi snubs Oscars and sends out powerful message against the immigrant ban in written acceptance speech.

 

08.30

Davis’ stirring monologue

Here’s the entire speech by this year’s Best Supporting Actress.

 

08.26

I dream of rain!

Legendary Brit musician Sting is set to perform later at the Oscars 2017. Here’s the confirmation. 

 

 

08.21

Raw emotion

Viola Davis lays emotions bare in her award acceptance speech.

 

08.17

And the Best Supporting Actress is…

Viola Davis does it! Grabs her first Oscar after three nominations. #Fences

 

08.10

21st Time Lucky

This award for Hacksaw Ridge’s Kevin O’Connell was his first after 21 nominations. Wow!

 

08.07

Best from the Red Carpet

Dear fellow Indians, who woke up late this morning, here’s some red carpet catching up that you need to do.

 

08.05

Who will be the Best Supporting Actress?

Best-supporting-actress-nominees

Here are the nominees. Who is your pick?

08.02

Achievement in Sound Editing: Arrival, Sound Mixing: Hacksaw Ridge

Arrival and Hacksaw Ridge take the sound awards.

 

07.50

If Ya Smell…what The Rock is cookin’

Dwayne Johnson introduces Lin-Manuel Miranda and 16-year-old Hollywood newcomer Auli’i Cravalho from Moana. 

 

07.45

Best Documentary Feature: O.J

Ezra Edelman’s O.J: Made In America takes the trophy!

 

07.42

Hidden Figures Inspiration

Katherine Johnson graces the stage.

 

07.35

Best Costume: Fantastic Beasts

Colleen Atwood wins it for the JK Rowling book film-adaptation.

 

07.32

Best Makeup: Suicide Squad

We’re happy for Margot Robbie 😉 

 

07.31

Moonlight celebrates!

#BlackLivesMatter: First award of the night goes to a coloured folk! Yay!

 

07.29

Donald Trump, Meryl Streep, Denzel Washington: Kimmel spares no one

Check out Jimmy Kimmel’s opening monologue.

 

07.24

Justin Timberlake’s opening act

Just in case you woke up late in India, here’s Timberlake’s full opening act.

 

07.23

And the Best Supporting Actor is….

Mahershala Ali wins it for Moonlight! Among the other nominees, who missed out on the award, was also Dev Patel for Lion.

It’s also Ali’s first nomination. Read our piece about his feats here

first-time-oscars-mwindia-mahershala-ali-moonlight

07.18

Best Supporting Actor announcement happening!

Here are the nominees:

07.13

Kimmel ends ‘feud’ with Matt Damon

 

07.10

Time for Jimmy Kimmel!

‘I got a sitting ovation,’ begin the Kimmel shenanigans as he then pulls Justin Timberlake’s leg.

 

07.04

It begins!

Justin Timberlake makes his way out with ‘Can’t Stop The Feeling!’

 

07.02

Justin Timberlake to perform!

Pop star and Oscar nominee Justin Timberlake just teased his Instagram followers with a rehearsal video from the green room. Surely he is going to perform!

 

Also, check out his cheeky Emma Stone photobomb.

06.51

Ahead of the 2017 Oscars, the Academy Awards’ list of winners for Technical achievement was announced and most notably two Indians made their way into it.

Parag-Havaldar  

IIT Kharagpur computer engineer Parag Havaldar was chosen for the facial-performance-capture-technology at Sony Pictures Imageworks while Coimbatore-based Kiran Bhat, accompanied by Michael Koperwas, Brian Cantwell and Paige Warner, was recognised for ILM’s facial-performance-capture-solving system.

The technology developed by Havaldar and his group has been used for animations in various movies including Alice in Wonderland, Hancock and Spiderman. 

We’re all geared up for the 89th Academy Awards ceremony that kicks off at 7 am IST. With a total of joint-record 14 nominations, the American jazz musical La La Land is everyone’s favourite to sweep this year’s Oscars. But hey, there are also the likes of Arrival, Moonlight and Hell Or High Water that will be giving it a tough fight for the top honours.

As opposed to the 2016 Oscars, where no non-white talent was recognised in any of the four acting categories, this year also has a host performers of colour, including Denzel Washington and Viola Davis, among the top contenders. Hacksaw Ridge, with Andrew Garfield in the lead, is waving the flag for Brit films while brown artists like Dev Patel are also vying for the black lady.

Hollywood legend Meryl Streep has been nominated for a record 20th time, beating her own previous feat of 19 while the French veteran Isabelle Huppert has made her debut on the nominees list for the Oscars. So it’s over to the Jimmy Kimmel now to take the show forward. 

We’ll be glued to our screens to bring you the latest from the extravaganza. Stay tuned for the best from this year’s Oscars! 

 