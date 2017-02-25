Meryl Streep created history yet again with another Oscar nomination to her kitty for her role in Florence Foster Jenkins. Since this is the 20th nomination for her, she now holds the record for being the most nominated actor ever. Only Katharine Hepburn and Jack Nicholson follow with a whopping tally of 12 nominations each.

The Deer Hunter

This powerhouse performer was first nominated in the supporting actress category in 1979 for her role in The Deer Hunter. And from her total number of nominations, at least 16 of them are for the lead roles while the remaining four are for supporting roles.

And that’s not all. Streep, who is known for her versatility and who’s usually cited by the media as the “best actress of her generation”, is the winner of three Academy Awards for her fantastic portrayals in films such as Sophie’s Choice (1982), The Iron Lady (2011) and Kramer vs. Kramer (1979, for the best supporting actress).

Kramer Vs Kramer (1979)

In Florence Foster Jenkins, for which she received her 20th Oscar nomination, she plays the role of a wealthy woman with big dreams of singing, but does not possess the perfect pitch to do so.

So in honour of her incredible feat, here’s a list of all the films that Meryl Streep has been nominated for in her lifetime. Take a look.

The Deer Hunter (1978): Best Supporting Actress (Nomination)

Kramer Vs Kramer (1979) : Best Supporting Actress (Winner)

The French Lieutenant’s Woman (1982): Best Actress (Nomination)

Sophie’s Choice (1983): Best Actress (Winner)

Silkwood (1984): Best Actress (Nomination)

Out Of Africa (1986): Best Actress (Nomination)

Ironweed (1988): Best Actress (Nomination)

A Cry In The Dark (1989): Best Actress (Nomination)

Postcards From The Edge (1991): Best Actress (Nomination)

The Bridges Of Madison County (1996): Best Actress (Nomination)

One True Thing (1999): Best Actress (Nomination)

Music Of The Heart (2000): Best Actress (Nomination)

Adaptation (2003): Best Supporting Actress (Nomination)

The Devil Wears Prada (2007): Best Actress (Nomination)

Doubt (2009): Best Actress (Nomination)

Julie and Julia (2010) – best actress (Nomination)

The Iron Lady (2012) – best actress (Winner)

August: Osage County (2014) – best actress (Nomination)

Into The Woods (2015) – best supporting actress (Nomination)

Florence Foster Jenkins (2017) – best actress (to be determined)

And that’s not all. Streep recently received the Globes’ version of the lifetime achievement award, known as the Cecil DeMille Award, and managed to garner a lot of praise for her provocative and fiery speech about America while accepting the award.

We wish her all the best!