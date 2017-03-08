Gone are the days when people gushed about the on-screen chemistry shared between Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol or Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla. Among the new generation actors, two couples that rule the roost when it comes to sharing crackling chemistry is Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone and Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt. While the former couple found a lot of success in films like Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani, the latter didn’t do too badly in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Student Of The Year. With Badrinath Ki Dulhania releasing this week, all arguments could be laid to rest if the film becomes a box-office blockbuster.

But we’ll have to wait for that. Until then, let us do a comparative analysis between the two jodis.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

They are couples in real life too, but that doesn’t guarantee great on-screen chemistry. Think Priyanka Chopra and Harman Baweja in Love Story 2050 or What’s Your Rashee?

Deepika has herself gone on to say that the chemistry between her and Ranveer is ‘raw and sensual’ and we can’t agree more. Both of them have a great physique, and Deepika does a great job of matching Ranveer’s energy – you just have to look at songs like Ishqiyaun Dishqiyaun.

They can also sizzle the screen up and give us all love-making goals by absolutely nailing it in songs like Ang Laga De. You have to credit the director for creating the right ambience too, but that doesn’t take away the effort invested by the actors.

Finally, the two of them do a great job when it comes to scenes where there is a lot of dialogue and drama involved. Their sadness doesn’t seem fake, and you wish you and your girlfriend (or crush) could flirt as effortlessly as they do.

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt

Both of them have similar characteristics – like being bubbly and childlike, topped up with dollops of cuteness. They really looked good together in Student Of The Year, but their chemistry reached new heights in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

One of their most successful songs Main Tainu Samjhawan Ki, which is a sad ballad about missing the presence of your beloved. Both of them pull off the pining lover act wonderfully, and it’s no wonder that it’s arguably the best sad song in recent years.

If you needed further proof, Siddharth Malhotra who shared screen space with them in Student Of The Year (and is apparently Alia Bhatt’s boyfriend) once raved about their chemistry and said that he liked the Badrinath Ki Dulhania Trailer really well.

Even though, Varun and Alia are not a couple in real life, they do care for each other like good friends do.

