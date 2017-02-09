This can possibly be the best news for any Bollywood buff. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will be starring in Zoya Akhtar’s next film about Mumbai’s underground rapping scene and we’re definitely excited.

According to sources, Gully Boy will be based on the lives of street rappers from Mumbai’s chawls and ghettos and focuses on the career of Indian hip-hop artist Naved Sheikh, better known as Naezy.

This is the first time Ranveer and Alia are coming together for a film and prior to this, they’ve only been a part of a series of ads for MakeMyTrip. The film will be directed by Zoya Akhtar and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment.

Last year, Zoya Akhtar spoke about how she was inspired by the real life rappers after watching a video on the internet and how there’s no dearth of serious talent in the country. She is now working extensively on the pre-production of the film and has also visited Naezy’s locality to get a taste of how the rapper leads his life. Also, rapper Vivian Fernandes a.k.a Divine, who collaborated with Naezy on Meri Gully Mein, will play an important character in the film and reports are rife that Varun Dhawan and Ranbir Kapoor may be considered for the part.

The Shooting for Gully Boy is likely to start in November.