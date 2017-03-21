The upcoming Anushka Sharma-starrer Phillauri will feature Punjabi superstar and Udta Punjab actor Diljit Dosanjh as the leading male character in the film. With the Patiala Peg singer vying to find his feet in Bollywood, here’s a list of regional cinema stars who he can emulate.

Tamannah

Born in Mumbai, this bombshell carved a niche for herself in south Indian cinema through Telugu and Tamil films. Her Bollywood projects like Himmatwala and Humshakals might have bombed on the box office but she earned a sizeable fan following in Hindi cinema too.

Madhavan

From playing the chocolate boy in the Tanu Weds Manu franchise to being the patriotic air force officer in Rang De Basanti, Madhavan has made Bollywood his own. In fact, he was the apple of Hindi cinema’s eyes right from his debut film Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mei.

Asin

When the remake wave was sweeping through Bollywood, Asin made the most of it in the Hindi reconstruction of her own Tamil movie Ghajini opposite Aamir Khan. After this blockbuster debut though, she has found the going tough with flops like Houseful 2 and London Dreams.

Siddharth

After a hugely popular Hindi debut with Rang De Basanti, the south Indian actor has stayed away from Bollywood. And like a lot of ladies, we would want to see the actor back on our screens soon again.

Ileana

Following success in numerous Telugu movies, Ileana finally got her Bollywood break through Barfi, which was acclaimed by the majority of critics. Despite hitting a roadblock after Main Tera Hero and the likes, she still rules many hearts in the B-town fan fraternity.

Dhanush

It was one of the most talked-about Bollywood debuts when Dhanush’s Raanjhanaa hit the theatres. His work received praise while he also went on to share screen space with the megastar Amitabh Bachchan in Shamitabh.

Images: Pinterest