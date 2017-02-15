With Rangoon’s release not far away, we are excited to see the love triangle that seems to transpire between the film’s three leads – Saif Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor. While we wait for the movie, here’s looking at some of the best love triangles in Bollywood.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai



In this movie, Shah Rukh Khan loves Rani Mukherjee and marries her. However, Rani dies and he returns to rekindle his love with his best friend played by Kajol.

Deewana Mastana



A hilarious movie, Deewana Mastana sees Anil Kapoor and Govinda plot schemes to trip each other so that they have a clear road to Juhi Chawla’s heart, the woman they both desire.

Devdas



One of the classic love triangles, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas is about two lovers (Dev and Paro) from differing backgrounds who are separated by circumstances. To seek relief from the heartbreak, Devdas turns to alcohol and Chandramukhi, a courtesan.

Dil Toh Pagal Hai



Yash Chopra was famous for making fascinating romantic movies, and Dil To Pagal Hai ranks right up there. It stars Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Karishma Kapoor and was a huge hit at the box office.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam



Another one of the best love triangles in Bollywood, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam features Salman Khan, Ajay Devgan and Aishwarya Rai. Ultimately, Aishwarya Rai chooses Ajay Devgan over Salman Khan, even though she loves Salman Khan more.