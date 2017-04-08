Salman Khan might be the biggest superstar in Bollywood right now, wielding a lot of power thanks to the number of fans he can bring to watch his films. The films can all be a rehashed version of the same film where a good guy beats a big bad guy, with a romantic angle thrown in. Because Salman just needs to be Salman, and people will go insane.

Such is his standing in the industry, that when Vivek Oberoi pointed a finger at his character – the upcoming actor’s booming career went on a quick downward spiral. On the other hand, he has given a lot of chances to upcoming actors and musicians.

Himesh Reshammiya, Sneha Ullal, Katrina Kaif, Zarine Khan, Daisy Shah, Sooraj Pancholi, Athiya Shetty, Sajid Wajid and many more have Salman to thank for giving them a chance in Bollywood – an opportunity that thousands of struggling men and women (probably more talented) can only dream about. Alas, most of these people have faded away without anyone blinking an eyelid. Even his own brothers (Arbaaz and Sohail) can boast of a wide filmography (filled with failures), only because they shared the same blood as Salman.

Of the whole lot, only Himesh and Katrina have been able to achieve an influential level of stardom. Others like Sneha Ullal and Daisy Shah can now walk into any mall, and nobody will recognize them. If you are looking for an example of a good godfather, you can look at Karan Johar – all his three underlings – Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt are doing well for themselves. Or someone like Aditya Chopra, who can be credited with Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma’s success. Shah Rukh Khan can boast about launching Deepika Padukone into Bollywood, and will probably oversee the success of his son and daughter – both of whom seem able enough to set the screens on fire. Aamir Khan too made a star out of Imran Khan (with Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na and Delhi Belly), and will probably be responsible for the actor’s next hit at the box office.

But I don’t think even Salman Khan knows the reason behind why people love him so much. He doesn’t have a secret formula that he can share with people. It’s not like he’s the best actor or knows the most about filmmaking. It also seems like he gets disinterested in people, with whom he delivers a rare failure (case in point: Daisy Shah). If he really cares for some actor, he should give them more chances to prove themselves. Not discard them just because he has the industry at his fingertips.

We’re sure that Salman will launch more people in the future, but he won’t be able to teach them how to be successful.