Having grown up in the 90s, we all had a massive crush on Manisha Koirala during our formative years. And despite some regrettable film choices, she was definitely a fine actress.

Tomorrow, one of her films, Dear Maya is releasing. We’ll be honest and say that we don’t really have the courage to watch it. That said, Koirala has acted in many movies that we would love to watch again. Let’s take a look at some of them this #ThrowbackThursday.

1942: A Love Story



Though the film is better remembered for RD Burman’s melodious tracks, Koirala was at the top of her game in this movie directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. She even received a Filmfare nomination for Best Actress.

Khamoshi: The Musical



It was Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut film, and he didn’t put a foot wrong. Koirala played the role of a musically-inclined Annie, who is the daughter of a deaf and mute couple.

Bombay



Bombay is a Mani Ratnam directed Tamil film based on the Hindu-Muslim riots that took place after the demolition of Babri Masjid. Everyone (including Koirala) associated with it, earned their fair share of acclaim and songs like Tuu Hi Re and Kehna Hi Kya will remain in public memory for a long, long time.

Dil Se



Again a Mani Ratnam film, Dil Se sees Manisha Koirala deliver one of the best performances of her career. If you’ve not seen the film, you must. We’ll not reveal the final scene to you, but be assured that it’s something that you won’t see often in mainstream Hindi cinema.

Ek Chhoti Si Love Story



This was a film that Koirala starred in after her peak years as an actress were over. The film is a remake of Krzystof Kieslowski’s A Short Film About Love, and has the ability to keep you gripped to your seats.