The first few things that come to mind at the mention of Bollywood in the 1980s are a lot of dhishoom dhishoom sequences, loud acting and umm…ornate music. But there were also some desirable women who added a tinge of glamour to this mix. Here’s a Thursday tribute to them, because why not!

Anita Raj

Daughter of noted Bollywood actor Jagdish Raj, Anita was one of the hottest women on the silver screen in the 80s. Having starred opposite Govinda, Jeetendra and Mithun in a number of movies, she has now transited to become the glam mom of Indian TV at present.

Kimi Katkar

Remember Hemant Birje’s Tarzan, anyone? Kimi Katkar sent the temperatures soaring in this semi-adult film that marked her debut and then followed it up with movies like Vardi and Zulm ki Hukumat. Her Jumma Chumma antics remain the highlight for us though.

Neelam

The Agneepath actress was one of the prettiest faces of her generation. She is famous for her on-screen pairing with Govinda in successful projects like Love 86, Sindoor, Khudgarz and Hatya.

Padmini Kolhapure

Like Shraddha Kapoor, her aunt also used to be among the most desired ladies in Tinseltown. She starred as a child actor in Satyam Shivam Sundaram and then made her full debut at the age of 15. She even won a Filmfare for Raj Kapoor’s Prem Rog.

Sridevi

Having achieved success down south, Sridevi found her feet in Bollywood with Jeetendra’s Himmatwala. It worked wonders to establish her reputation as the leading lady in the industry. Even after all these years, she managed to vow us again with Gauri Shinde’s English Vinglish in 2012.

Images: Pinterest