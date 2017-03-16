We’ve all indulged in the guilty pleasures of Abbas-Mustan movies that essentially are rip-offs from popular Hollywood thrillers. And it doesn’t need too much pointing out that some moments in these films qualify as plain bizarre.

So this #ThrowbackThursday and ahead of Abass’ son Mustafa’s upcoming release Machine, we relive some of these outrageous bits from the Men In White over the years.

Race 2 and the flying car

This scene from the 2013 movie can give the Set Max coterie a run for their money. Saif Ali Khan escapes from a plane crash using a convertible Audi that is suspended by four parachutes. Watch it to believe it!

RIP lovemaking

Talking of cars, how can we overlook this romantic scene from Tarzan: The Wonder Car that even had Itch Guard references! If you feel like quitting halfway, things get even better (or worse) at the end.

Most bizarre excuse for abstinence

Humraaz did one better than Tarzan when it comes to ruining lovemaking. On their wedding night, Amisha Patel tells a horny Bobby Deol that she can’t consummate for a month because of a vow. Of course she married him just for the money!

Bas Tum, offo!

From the worst lovemaking scenes to the worst lyrics, this Ajnabee song is a cancer for the ears. Just buffer to 1:42 and wait for Akshay Kumar’s ‘offo!’ Bipasha’s trembling skills in the opening sequence also earn a special mention.